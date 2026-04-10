When will we get more Love Island? A guide to every confirmed season that’s coming our way

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Love Island has only been off our TVs for six weeks, but I’m already getting withdrawal symptoms. Thankfully, ITV have been lining up plenty of future shows. Here’s a handy guide to every future Love Island season that’s been confirmed (or not).

More Love Island is just eight weeks away

Yup, Love Island season 13 is confirmed for summer 2027.

The casting team began their hunt for contestants in January. The Sun reported that ITV was tracking down former partners of applicants. It seems likely that the producers hope to send in several contestants’ exes as bombshells.

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ITV announced on 23rd February that Maya Jama will be the host again. A source told The Sun: “Love Island wouldn’t be the same without Maya so bosses are thrilled to confirm she’ll be in Majorca this summer. She remains one of the most-loved things about the show.”

ITV hasn’t confirmed the start date yet. However, based on the previous schedules, it seems very likely that the show will start on Monday 1st or Monday 8th June, then run until 27th July or 3rd August.

Yes, Love Island: All Stars will be back

Despite a multitude of official complaints, and the winning couple lasting just two weeks, All Stars will continue.

On 4th April, it was reported that ITV was moving ahead with a season four of Love Island: All Stars. The show is planned for early 2027. Maya Jama hasn’t been officially confirmed as the host yet – apparently we’ll know for certain if she’ll return by the autumn, after she’s finished contract negotiations.

We’re definitely getting more Love Island USA

Peacock renewed the show for season eight on 13th March. The show will premier at 9pm ET on 2nd June on Peacock. UK viewers may have to wait a little longer to watch it on ITVX, though.

We don’t know what will happen with Love Island: Aftersun

We didn’t get any Love Island: Aftersun while All Stars was on this year. This wasn’t because the show had been canceled, but because it wasn’t practical for Maya Jama to fly between South Africa and the UK that much.

It seems likely that Aftersun and the podcast Love Island: The Morning After will return in June 2026, but we don’t know any details yet. Sozzles.

Love Island Games is up in the air

That’s the spin-off show on Peacock. Former Islanders from different countries (including many UK icons) do silly challenges at the Love Island USA villa. Iain Stirling is the narrator, as per usual. We haven’t heard that Peacock has renewed Love Island Games for a third season yet – but that doesn’t mean we won’t get one. The turnaround for season two was pretty quick. We didn’t hear about it until August 2025, then the show began airing in November.

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