Tyrique says what happened to Samie’s prize money as All Stars viewers demand she returns it

2 hours ago

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran split their £5ok prize money, and after their split, Tyrique has revealed what happened to Samie’s half.

Despite winning over the country during All Stars this year, Samie and Ciaran have already broken up, a mere five weeks after leaving the villa. The breakup was not amicable, to say the least, as the two have been back and forth over social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Before their split, they told Love Island viewers they’d spend their winnings on joint holidays abroad and planned to visit America together. But now, many are demanding that Samie “give the money back,” as they feel she’s fooled everyone.

Tyrique, Samie’s new partner, spoke about the subject on Joe Baggs podcast, Not My Bagg.

“Everyone’s like ‘Give the £25K back, give the £25K to charity’ – why is everyone acting like this is the first time in Love Island history that someone has won that shouldn’t have won? This is what I don’t get; I don’t get it, bro,” he said.

“Gabby and Casey won Love Island. Should they have won? No. There was no outroar, there was no outrage. [Not] as much as there is now,” he continued. “Sammy and Jess won my season. I lived with them, and there’s no way they were the most in-love couple. I could’ve told you that wasn’t going to last. And I love both of them separately. So, why is everyone acting like it’s a mad thing?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRIQUE HYDE (@tyriquehyde)

And where is her 25k? Well, Tyrique says it’s already long gone.

“The £25K is gone. You lot voted for them to win when I said they shouldn’t win anyway. Hold the L. Next year, pick a better winner.”

“They didn’t even get that much screen time anyway. Why did they even win? I think it’s more fake to stay with someone and keep stringing them along.”

In another Not My Bagg interview, Cieran claimed Samie had spent the money on holidays, booking them “all the way up to 2030”. Good for her, I guess!