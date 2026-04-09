Dick and Dom have been around for 30 years, so what are the iconic duo doing in 2026?

The Nottingham Tab sat down with the presenting duo to find out what’s next

3 hours ago

Last week, I had the exciting opportunity to chat with iconic presenting double act Dick and Dom.

Over their 30-year career, the comedic duo have presented well known children’s shows like Dick and Dom in da Bungalow, performed in the West End Monty python show Spamalot and hosted DJ sets at festivals across the country.

As pioneers in all things weird, it’s only right that they partnered with Dr Pepper to celebrate the launch of their new flavour, Cream Swirl, and encourage people to break out of their comfort zones.

Dick and Dom were sent out to outside Kings Cross to dare members of the public to try something new.

The interview was a great chance to find out how the dynamic duo had to break out of their comfort zones in their career and what they plan to do next.

What is the Dr Darey Dare Deck challenge all about?

Talking about the challenge, Dick said: “It’s been found that people stick to their routine […] they don’t try anything new or try anything weird like we use to do back in the day. We were trying to get members of the public to go out and try something new.”

Dom added: “One lady picked out a card that said invisible hola-hoop for a minute, and she just stood there in Kings Cross doing it for a minute. She got a can of Creme Swirl out of it so she was happy.”

However, the team weren’t sure if the public would get on board, Dom said: “It’s really weird because before we did this we weren’t sure how much things had change since we did this kind of thing 25 years ago on Dick and Dom in da Bungalow. We thought people would be a little more wary, a little but more reserved and wouldn’t want to do this kind of thing. But seeing people wanting to do it was really refreshing.”

When have you stepped out of your comfort zone?

“Since we finished ‘the Bungalow’ and the radio stuff we adventured into DJing which was completely out of our comfort zone. From presenting a radio show to DJing in front of 10,000 people, it’s quite nerve-racking,” Dick admitted.

When recalling moments when they had to break free from what they were used to, Dom mentioned three key moments: “We once did a Strictly Come Dancing type program called ‘Let’s Dance for Comic Relief’. Now me and Rich [Dick] are not dancers and we had to perform a Blues Brothers medley with a stage of dancers on live TV, and we have never to this day been so nervous. When the curtain went up and we had to do this routine on live TV, that was terrifying.”

“We were in a Monty Python show called Spamalot on the West End, and again that was utterly terrifying. Definitely for both of us was also Celebrity Mastermind, now that was terrifying.”

Dick felt that challenging himself was a good thing: “You realise you enjoy them in a weird way. Once you’ve stepped out of your comfort zone and had a go at these things, its quite fun.”

When reminiscing over their live TV and on-stage moments, Dom said: “You have no choice but to get on with it, there’s people sat in the audience waiting to watch the show and you just have to get on with it.”

You’ve been doing everything from TV to radio to DJing. What’s next?

“We would like to achieve something great for our 30th anniversary this year. We want to celebrate it in some way this year, but it really should be a way to say thank you to everyone for watching us over the year and being part of our journey,” said Dom.

Dick added: “Putting together an event like that would be out of our comfort zone!”

It’s been 30 years, so how did your duo become so big?

“I started out in the BBC as a teary in the mid-90s and then became a presenter on what was CBBC HQ, it was called The Broom Cupboard back then. Dom started around the same time, and we became friends and went on this crazy journey,” Dick said.

Dom added: “People like to watch two people laughing and having fun and that chemistry comes through the TV and it makes you feel good.”

The two also admitted that venturing out of their comfort zones helped them grow in their careers, with Dick noting: “It was all before social media, we were the only thing kids would watch, we were very lucky. We’ve had to diversify with the rise of social media in the 30 years, we we had to keep stepping our of our comfort zone and keep changing with the times, otherwise we wouldn’t be around anymore.”

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