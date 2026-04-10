Alix Earle apologises after backlash over ‘defective’ Reale Actives moisturiser

‘We’ve tried it, we’ve never had a problem where it just doesn’t end up coming out at all’

1 hour ago

Alix Earle has finally addressed a manufacturing issue with a product in her new skincare brand, Reale Actives.

Multiple customers reported issues with the design of the Reale Actives moisturiser after being unable to get any product out.

Despite the brand only launching at the end of March, some viewers called the product “defective” and “cheap”.

Other customers reported the same issue, with one TikToker captioning her video: “I cannot for the life of me get this to come out, I tried for five min and now I’m tired. @Alix Earle I know it’s taken a bit and you’ve spoke on this BUT could this one be a dud???”

Customers did add that Reale Actives were quick to respond to them and had offered replacements for faulty items. One viewer wrote: “Her team is prob working overtime lol.”

After viewing a number of videos reporting the same issue, one commenter wrote: “This is the fourth video I’ve seen like this – did they NOT test the products before producing them?!”

Alix first acknowledged the issue last week, posting a TikTok on the Reale Actives account where she used a meme to explain that some units needed to be pumped a few times before working.

@realeactives She just takes a second to warm up 💚 we’re working to improve the initial pumps of the packaging to make this more seamless for you 😉 ♬ original sound – Caroline Ricke

The caption read: “POV: Your first few pumps of dew more” and featured Alix pumping the bottle multiple times before product comes out.

The response was received as a lighthearted way to acknowledge early reports of issues, however further complaints prompted Alix to respond on her personal TikTok account.

@alixearle Always want to be transparent and Ik it’s not everyone who is dealing w the issue but it’s being handled and everyone will get what they ordered even if I bring it by hand HAHA ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

Using the analogy of being “in a toxic relationship”, Alix explains she knew something was bound to go wrong in the launch but didn’t know what it would be.

“It’s this godforsaken moisturiser! So this is dew more, she’s our little complicated biatch. As some of you guys have been receiving your Reale Actives orders, honestly it’s like less than one per cent of orders but some of you guys have been getting ones that have malfunctioned and just aren’t opening at all.”

Alex confirmed the Reale Actives team were dealing with every faulty item: “Everyone that has sent us something has been contacted back immediately, my team has been all over it, sending you guys a replacement one.

She continued: “These are some of those things where we went through launch day… I knew there was going to be something wrong. Some of these guys have decided not to work at all and it’s frustrating because for me as I would never wanna put something out there that’s not gonna work for you guys, even though we’re going to send you a new one.”

Alix explained further: “We’ve done the line trials, we’ve tried it, we’ve never had a problem where it just doesn’t end up coming out at all. It is a small amount to the mass majority that have gone out, but I see you, I hear you and we are sending you guys new ones. And I’m so sorry that you’re also in this toxic relationship with me but I promise, it is really worth it.”

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Always want to be transparent and Ik it’s not everyone who is dealing w the issue but it’s being handled and everyone will get what they ordered even if I bring it by hand HAHA.”

The influencer also addressed another issue where people were getting part of their shipment, with the second half coming in another shipment: “If you ordered like the whole kit and you got one product, the other one’s on the way.”

Reale Actives and Alix Earle have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via TikTok @realeactives @alainaxderose @ameliaraegann