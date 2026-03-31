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The brutal reason Brook walked out MAFS Australia commitment ceremony and secretly left

She said she was going to the toilet and did a runner

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Brook shockingly walked of last night’s MAFS Australia commitment ceremony after Mel Schilling called out her awful behaviour, and an expert has revealed the brutal reason she left.

The bride told everyone she needed to go to the toilet, and the others all waited patiently for her to come back to continue filming. After a while, they realised she was taking ages, and it turns out she’d secretly left the building and done a runner.

So, what happened? Well, Brook hasn’t spoken out about her exit, but a relationship coach has claimed she walked out because she was finally being “held accountable” for her dinner party behaviour in front of everyone and felt so much “shame”.

Cosmina Naum, a Self-Worth & Relationship Coach, told WHO: “It would be very easy to label Brook walking out as ‘avoiding accountability’ and that’s probably how a lot of viewers will interpret it. But behaviour always serves a function.”

“In that commitment ceremony moment, the dynamic changed. She couldn’t rely on putting others down because she was being held accountable collectively. When your usual coping strategy stops working, you either soften and genuinely repair, or you protect yourself and leave.”

She continued: “For some people, sitting in that level of shame and apologising authentically is far more confronting than walking away.”

Credit: Channel Nine

When Mel told Brook she had “never before seen a woman be so vicious to other women,” she couldn’t take it and walked out instead of facing up to what she had done. She clearly thought apologising to Alissa and Stella would be enough, saying to the experts: “I feel so much guilt and regret today. I did take it too far last night. There is no excuse for that behaviour.”

“There was a lot of things that I was upset with that had happened and things I wanted to vocalise but my emotions got the better of me and I came out and attacked. No one’s perfect, I don’t even do that in the outside world, so I don’t know why I did it in here,” she added, trying to justify it.

However, Mel thankfully wasn’t having any of it, and Brook clearly didn’t expect her behaviour to be so brutally called out in front of everyone. She has also since shared another grovelling apology statement on Instagram. As if that’s going to make any difference either.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine 

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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