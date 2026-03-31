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Chris quit Brook MAFS Aus betrayal

Chris exposes secret plan to quit MAFS Aus with Brook before her last-minute betrayal

Apparently, they both wanted to leave together

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Brook’s dramatic walkout from the MAFS Aus commitment ceremony looked like a total shock on TV, but Chris has now revealed there was a full conversation between them about how they were going to quit before her betrayal that viewers never saw.

On screen, it seemed like Brook just got up, said she was going to the toilet, and never came back, leaving Chris sitting there completely blindsided.

But according to Chris, that’s not how it went down at all. “We’d already decided,” he told the Daily Mail. “We told them in the morning that we were done. We were leaving.”

Chris even explained they’d made actual plans to go. He said, “I had booked a flight before Brook that weekend. We woke up and said, ‘This isn’t for us. We’re getting out of here.’”

But then things completely changed during the commitment ceremony. As Brook was being called out for her behaviour at the Dinner Party, Chris said she suddenly switched and decided to leave on the spot, without telling him.

Instead of sticking to what they’d agreed, she got up, said she was going to the bathroom, and didn’t come back.

Chris quit Brook MAFS Aus betrayal

Chris only realised what had happened when producers told him. “As soon as they said she’d left, I knew what they were doing,” he said. “I stood up and said, ‘We’re not f***ing doing this.’ I wasn’t going to let her be framed as abandoning me.”

So from his perspective, what started as a joint decision turned into him being left there on his own, and made to look like he’d been ditched out of nowhere.

He also claimed producers weren’t keen on them leaving together calmly. “They don’t want you just going, ‘Okay, we’re done.’ That’s not how it works,” he said.

Which might explain why the whole thing ended up looking so dramatic.

Chris also said he was kept completely in the dark about what was happening around him, including the fact that Brook would return to the second dinner party.

“She was told not to tell anybody,” he added. “I had no idea she was there.”

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More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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