Brook’s MAFS wedding guest calls out her ‘bullying’ and ‘ends friendship’ over show behaviour

6 hours ago

One of Brook’s friends, who was a guest at her MAFS Australia wedding to Chris, has brutally called out her behaviour during the latest dinner party and seemingly ended their friendship over it.

Tyra Johannes, an influencer and reality star who was on Love Island Australia, was sitting in the second row as she watched her friend walk down the aisle in Darling Point, Sydney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Johannes (@tyrajohannes)

However, after the dinner party where Brook was horrible to Alissa and Stella aired in Australia, Tyra wrote on her Instagram story: “Let me be clear – I do not support tearing other women down.

“I’ll never stand behind mean girl energy or bullying. What’s surfaced on MAFS over the last few days was shocking and really sad to see. Anyone who knows me or even watched me on TV should know this behaviour does not align with the type of person I am.”

Now, Tyra and Brook no longer follow each other on Instagram. So, it looks like they aren’t friends anymore, and the way Brook behaved on the reality TV show seemingly led to the end of their friendship. The same thing happened to Lauren last year.

Brook has since apologised for the way she acted, writing in a statement on Instagram: “Last night and the past few episodes of Married at First Sight was an extremely difficult watch. What you saw last night was the worst version of myself and unfortunately Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that.

“I want to firstly sincerely apologise to Alissa and Stella for my words and the hurt that I have caused. My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve and I hope in time you can forgive me. I am truly sorry. To other couples in the experiment and audience who had to witness my behaviour, I am deeply sorry.”

The bride said “bullying should never be condoned” and she is “extremely embarrassed” by the way she acted. She also claimed this behaviour was not a reflection of her true self and she is “doing the work to be better”. I’ll believe it when I see it.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine