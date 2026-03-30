The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

3 hours ago

From Myron Gaines to HSTikkyTokky, Ed Matthews to Justin Waller, every single one of the men from Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere has slammed body counts at one point or another. Of course, this only applies to women, obvs.

“The more bodies they have, the more men that they sleep with… the pair bonding is real. Their standards get all messed up. They don’t know how to submit to a man anymore. It makes them less competent as a partner,” Sneako earlier said.

Similarly, HSTikkyTokky argued: “When I settle down, it will be with someone with the lowest type of body count.”

It’s plain hypocrisy of the highest order, especially once you consider that these men are slinging meat in every available direction. Take a look.

Sneako didn’t know exactly

An influencer who’s spouted absolute rubbish about body counts, Sneako has repeatedly admitted to losing count of his own. Upon deeper reflection, he admitted it was “at least” 100.

That was in 2023, so it’s bound to have gone up.

Ed Matthews recons his body count is pretty high

Ed Matthews has claimed his body count is over 130, but I refuse to believe that even a single woman wants those beady eyes looking down at them.

Okay, what’s HSTikkyTokky’s body count then?

Back in 2023, so it’s probs gone up since then, HSTikkyTokky revealed his “conservative” body count whilst shirtless in the gym. It was 150, which isn’t exactly conservative by literally any standard.

“I’m slowing down now because I’m quality over quantity,” he said. “Because I’ve had two visits to the clinic this year, mate.”

Andrew Tate wasn’t in the doc, but here’s his

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Andrew Tate didn’t appear in Louis Theroux’s documentary because he wasn’t paid, but as arguably the head neanderthal of the manosphere, he has to be included. In one clip on Instagram, he said it was at least 500.

Myron Gaines felt no shame in revealing his

Myron Gaines has a literal list on his phone with all of his conquests, all 447 of them. He was on 422 just a few months earlier, so if we do the maths on that, he could very well be on over 600 now.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok