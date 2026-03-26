He’s been making documentaries for years, so here’s how rich Louis Theroux actually is

30 mins ago

Louis Theroux is one of the most well-known documentary makers in the UK, and after his Netflix manosphere doc shot to number one, it makes you wonder how rich he is and how much his net worth is.

From Weird Weekends to Inside the Manosphere, he’s been interviewing some of the most unusual and controversial people for years.

He didn’t start as a Netflix star, though. Louis Theroux actually began his career working with the BBC back in the late 1990s. That’s where he made a name for himself with his very unique style of interviewing people – calm, awkward, but also very curious.

Over the years, he’s done loads of documentaries. He covered everything from cults and extreme subcultures to celebrities and even people like Joe Exotic before he became globally famous.

He’s also won awards for his work, including BAFTAs, which basically shows just how respected he is in the industry.

So how does he make his money?

It’s not just TV documentaries, actually. Louis also earns from writing. He’s written memoirs that have sold really well. Then there’s podcasting too. He hosts his own podcast.

He’s also kept a fairly steady career path, rather than jumping into loads of different business ventures.

So what is Louis Theroux’s net worth?

According to estimates from Reality Tea, Louis Theroux’s net worth is believed to be around $3 million to $4 million as of 2025. That’s roughly around £3 million.

So, it’s not some massive Hollywood-style fortune. But it’s still a very solid career built from decades of consistent work in television, writing, and broadcasting.

And well, it makes sense. He’s never really come across as someone chasing huge wealth, just someone focused on making interesting documentaries and telling real stories.

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