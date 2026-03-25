Every video Myron Gaines posted ‘exposing’ Louis Theroux while whining about the manosphere doc

He actually needs to calm down a bit

2 hours ago

If you go on Twitter right now, there are loads of videos that Myron Gaines has posted, all supposedly “exposing” Louis Theroux and showing what the Netflix doc didn’t include.

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, which follows Theroux as he meets men in the manosphere, basically online influencers with very strong and controversial views on women, relationships and masculinity. Gaines is one of the main people featured.

Since it came out, he’s been going off online, saying the documentary made him look bad on purpose. According to him, the editing was misleading, things were taken “out of context”, and Theroux had an agenda from the start.

So naturally, he decided to fight back. A lot.

He dropped a full ‘unedited’ conversation with Angie

Hey, @louistheroux, why did you edit out this context critical part from the Netflix documentary? Was it because it shows my ex accepted my one-way polygamous relationship which blows up the narrative you tried to spin in the "documentary"? This is JUST 1 of many clips I have… pic.twitter.com/uRLnLqN4Pa — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) March 16, 2026

One of the main things Gaines has been pushing is a longer clip of a conversation between him, Theroux, and his now ex-girlfriend Angie.

In the documentary, there’s a pretty awkward moment where Theroux asks Angie how she feels about Gaines’ idea of “one-way monogamy”. In the final cut, she doesn’t exactly seem thrilled, and the whole thing comes across tense.

Gaines’ version is meant to “prove” the doc twisted things. In his longer clip, Angie does say positive things about him, like calling him honest, supportive, and saying she loves him. He keeps pointing this out, saying Netflix cut all the “good” parts to make him look worse.

But even with the extra footage, the overall vibe doesn’t really change that much.

She still admits she hasn’t always felt fully happy, says she tries not to think about his lifestyle too much, and seems unsure when talking about the idea of him having multiple partners or even wives in the future.

So, while Gaines clearly thought this would clear everything up, a lot of people watching it came away thinking… this isn’t helping. If anything, it just adds more context to the same uncomfortable dynamic.

He also claims Netflix ‘cut everything positive’

This is why people don't watch mainstream media anymore. The BBC tried this with @Cobratate and FAILED miserably. Another L for Louis and Netflix 😂🫵🏽 https://t.co/7CyZZhL7gY — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) March 24, 2026

Across multiple videos, Gaines keeps repeating the same point that the documentary left out loads of footage where people were praising him, supporting him, or agreeing with his views.

He talks about street debates, gym sessions, and even hours of conversations that were apparently filmed but barely used.

According to him, this proves the whole thing was never meant to be fair. Instead, he says it was edited to create a specific narrative and make him look like the villain.

Which, to be fair, is a pretty standard complaint when anyone doesn’t like how they come across on TV.

He tried to get Angie removed completely

For those wondering, I recorded hours of footage of Louis as insurance during filming. I also made a response video 8 months go because I knew this would happen, so I let them take the bait. A summarized clip from last night's stream drops sunday with ALL the receipts. — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) March 13, 2026

One of his biggest arguments is about Angie being included in the documentary at all.

In his videos, Gaines claims he asked producers to cut her out completely because of concerns about her safety and privacy. He even shared messages and recordings where he says she didn’t want to be involved.

He frames this as him protecting her, saying she didn’t sign up for the spotlight and could face backlash because of his views. But again, people aren’t totally convinced that was the only reason.

A lot of viewers think the real issue is that the scene didn’t exactly make him look great, especially when she seemed hesitant about parts of the relationship. So, like most of this situation, it depends on who you believe.

He’s basically been posting clips non-stop

Since the documentary dropped, Gaines hasn’t just posted one or two videos. He’s been drip-feeding loads of them. We’re talking long livestream segments, behind-the-scenes footage, recordings, and bits he says were “cut” from the final edit.

Each one is framed as more “proof” that the documentary was misleading.

But the overall reaction has been a bit mixed. Some of his followers are backing him, saying it shows how documentaries can be edited to push a narrative. Others, though, think the extra footage doesn’t really change much, and in some cases, actually makes things look worse rather than better.

Well, you can’t really “make someone look bad” if that’s just how they come across. Even with all the extra context Myron Gaines has posted, his views haven’t changed – it’s just more of the same.

If anything, it proves the point. And honestly, Louis Theroux did a decent job filtering it down, because sitting through hours of it is… a lot.

Anyway, here’s the final (hopefully) video he’s posted “exposing” Louis Theroux:

Here is the FULL unedited conversation @louistheroux and Netflix don't want you to see. I gotta give credit where it's due. His editors did a fantastic job of making him seem sharp in the documentary. In real life? Not so much. See for yourself…https://t.co/EfGjeNC4I4 — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) March 24, 2026

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