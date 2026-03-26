Security guard in Chappell Roan saga shares statement after ‘upsetting’ Jude Law’s daughter

6 hours ago

The security guard who was accused of upsetting footballer Jorginho’s step-daughter has finally spoken out after the viral Chappell Roan saga, saying he “takes full responsibility” and he isn’t actually the singer’s security guard after all.

It all kicked off last weekend when Jorginho’s wife Catherine Harding took her 11-year-old daughter Ava Law, whose dad is actor Jude Law, to Lollapalooza festival in Sao Paolo, and was staying in the same hotel as Roan.

The footballer posted a scathing Instagram story accusing Chappell Roan’s “large security guard” of allegedly coming over to the table while they were having breakfast and “speaking in an extremely aggressive manner” to his wife and daughter.

He then called out the singer, saying: “@chappellroan WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑷𝒂𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑫𝒖𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒓 (@pascalduvier)

Now, the security guard, Pascal Duvier, has spoken out in a new Instagram post, writing: “I do not normally address online rumours, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation.

“I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st. I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan. The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals.”

He continued: “I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location. My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑷𝒂𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑫𝒖𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒓 (@pascalduvier)

It comes after Roan saiad she “didn’t even see” a woman and a child. In an Instagram story, she said: “No one came up to me. No one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel, as well. I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram