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Was Chappell Roan really rich before fame? A thorough investigation into *those* viral claims

Here’s where the ‘evidence’ comes from

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Following the controversy around Chappell Roan‘s security team’s alleged mistreatment of an 11-year-old girl, people have begun digging into the singer’s ‘rich’ past, including her upbringing, family connections, and whether her rise to fame was as self-made as it seems.

So, what’s actually true?

Where did the claims come from?

Much of the speculation can be traced back to a series of viral TikTok videos, in which one creator made sweeping claims about Roan’s background.

In one clip, the creator alleged that Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, grew up in a “very Republican, conservative, wealthy” family in Missouri. They claimed her parents were financially comfortable due to veterinary work and business ownership, and suggested this positioned her within a privileged upbringing.

The videos also pointed to her extended family. Roan’s stage name is taken from her late grandfather, Dennis K. Chappell, reportedly a successful businessman linked to an insurance company in southwest Missouri. Meanwhile, her uncle, Darin Chappell, serves as a Republican state representative and has been involved in conservative legislative efforts, including anti-abortion proposals.

Claims about wealth and industry access

Other clips looked into Roan’s alleged financial privilege, particularly regarding her early music career.

One widely shared claim suggested she attended “Grammy Camp”, described in the video as costing $3,000 a week, and used this as evidence of significant family wealth and early industry connections.

There were also more extreme claims about her grandfather, including suggestions he was a multimillionaire who owned large-scale properties such as a golf course and even private aviation facilities.

What do the facts say?

While the viral videos paint a picture of substantial wealth, available information tells a more nuanced story.

Roan herself has repeatedly spoken in interviews about growing up in modest circumstances, including living in a trailer park at one point. She has also said she worked at Andy’s Frozen Custard and experienced periods without health insurance, details that suggest financial instability.

It seems true that her parents later found success. They reportedly launched a mobile veterinary clinic in the early 2000s, which became profitable over time. More than a decade later, they expanded into a new practice.

Facebook

As for the Grammy Camp claim, further investigation complicates the narrative. The programme is typically a short-term opportunity rather than a recurring weekly expense, and reports suggest Roan’s mother helped fund her attendance through fundraising efforts.

Facebook

Claims about her grandfather’s wealth are harder to verify in detail. While he appears to have been a successful businessman and was associated with a golf club in Missouri, there is no clear public evidence supporting the more exaggerated claims circulating online, such as ownership of “hundreds of millions of dollars” in assets or private airports.

It’s also worth knowing that the account behind the original viral videos primarily posts content about Roan, and has previously targeted other female celebrities. This has led some people to question whether the videos are part of a broader attempt to “cancel” her.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Chappell Roan for comment.

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Featured image credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Chappell Roan Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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