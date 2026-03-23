Wait, how on earth is Jude Law linked to all that drama with Chappell Roan and Jorginho?!

He’s got seven children with four different women

7 hours ago

If you’ve been trying to piece together why Jude Law is suddenly part of the Chappell Roan drama, you’re not alone, because the connection is pretty indirect.

The whole situation kicked off over the weekend when footballer Jorginho Frello shared a lengthy Instagram statement about an incident involving Roan’s security team at a hotel in São Paulo.

According to Jorginho, his wife, singer Catherine Harding, and his 11-year-old daughter were having breakfast when the child recognised Chappell Roan nearby. He claimed she simply walked past the singer’s table to check it was her, smiled, and returned to her seat without speaking or asking for anything.

He alleged that things escalated when a member of Roan’s security approached them and spoke “in an extremely aggressive manner”, accusing the child of being disrespectful and even threatening to report them to the hotel. Jorginho said the situation left his daughter visibly shaken and in tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Harding (@catcavelli)

While Jorginho didn’t name the child directly, people quickly connected the dots, and this is where Jude Law comes in.

The daughter in question appears to be Ada Law, Harding’s child with Jude Law. Ada, who turned 11 in March, matches the age mentioned in Jorginho’s post, and Harding had shared a photo of her at the same hotel less than a day earlier.

Jude Law and Catherine Harding welcomed Ada in 2015 following a brief relationship. Although they were no longer together when she was born, Harding has said Law has remained a consistent and involved presence in his daughter’s life.

Harding later began a relationship with Jorginho in 2019, and the pair married in 2025. He is now Ada’s stepfather, which explains why he spoke out about the incident publicly.

Roan has since addressed the situation, saying she was upset to hear about what happened and emphasising that she doesn’t have any issue with fans, including children. She also apologised to the mother and child involved if they felt uncomfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𓈒⟡₊⋆ Chappell Roan Hub 𓈒⟡₊⋆ (@chappellroanhub)

So while Jude Law isn’t directly involved in the incident itself, his connection comes through his daughter, who appears to be at the centre of the whole situation.

If you’ve also suddenly found yourself deep in a Google spiral about his family, you’re not alone there either. Jude Law actually has seven children with four different women, and his personal life has long drawn attention alongside his acting career.

His most well-known children include model Iris Law, as well as sons Rafferty and Rudy from his marriage to actress Sadie Frost. Ada is his fifth child and third daughter, born after a short-lived relationship with Catherine Harding.

He also has younger children from later relationships, meaning his family spans a pretty wide age range.

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Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock, Instagram