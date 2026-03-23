The crying child’s mum has spoken out, so here’s the beefy Chappell Roan drama in full

Getting banned from Rio because of an 11-year-old is WILD

6 hours ago

Shocker, Chappell Roan is once again in the midst of some beefy online drama. This time, it’s about making an 11-year-old child cry.

Chappell Roan has only been famous for a few years, but in that time, we’ve watched her shout at red carpet photographers, beef with paparazzi in the street, and fight with the literal federal government. Some call her Chappell Moan; I call her iconic.

Now there’s another controversy, and in the span of just three days, it’s spiralled out of control. Here’s the full drama from start to finish.

Footballer Jorginho kicked off the Chappell Roan drama

Right, so this latest stamp in Chappell Roan’s backlash book started last week, when former Chelsea player Jorginho issued a statement.

Chappell was in Sao Paulo for Lollapalooza, and she was staying at the same hotel as Jorginho, his wife, Catherine Harding, and Catherine’s 11-year-old with Jude Law, Ava.

Ava spotted Chappell at breakfast and walked past her table to confirm her identity. She was obviously thrilled, but then the interaction grew sour.

In a scathing Instagram post, Jorginho explained: “A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.

Chappell Roan when a child smiles at her from across the breakfast buffet pic.twitter.com/UAh6n5D3o2 — Joe (@andjustliketwat) March 22, 2026

“Honestly, I don’t know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment. He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

He argued that Chappell should know better, adding: “@chappellroan WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

Then Chappell got BANNED from playing in Rio

Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, says Chappell Roan will never perform at their annual ‘Todo Mundo no Rio’ event held in Copacabana Beach “as long as he’s in charge of the city” following Jorginho’s claims about how her security guard treated his daughter. He also… pic.twitter.com/v6LTJ2Mnek — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 22, 2026

Jorginho’s post sparked a lot of backlash, so much so that the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro got involved. You’d think he’d have bigger things to worry about, but apparently not.

“As long as I’m in charge of our city – this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio!” he wrote.

Then Chappell spoke out

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

In an Instagram video, Chappell Roan addressed the controversy whilst revealing that she wasn’t backed up by her usual security team.

She said: “I didn’t even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me. No one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel, as well.

“I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything.”

She further backed the little girl and her family, saying that the security should not have assumed ill intentions.

She said: “It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken. I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy.”

“I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming that you would do something and if you felt uncomfortable. That makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

It’s just getting silly now: The mother has spoken out

Catherine Harding, the mother of the 11-year-old girl who was confronted by Chappell Roan’s security guard, shares her side of the story. pic.twitter.com/ho8liIMfmO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

With the amount of backlash, you’d think that Chappell had personally kicked the little girl to the curb. That wasn’t the case, and yet, Catherine Harding has spoken out.

She said in a video: “Now I don’t know if he’s her personal security guard but he was with her, so that is all I know, did she send him to do it? Again, I don’t know, I would like to hope not.

“But at the same time you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity that the people who work for you and act on your behalf are acting on your behalf,’

“So would he do that if he didn’t have her authority? I don’t know. If he does, that’s a big problem. because then he is representing her in a way she doesn’t want to be represented.”

She described the security guard as “aggressive and intimidating”, claiming that he “berated” her for not being a good parent.

“I hope that maybe if it wasn’t her that maybe she learns not to allow the people who work for her not to treat people like this,” she added.

It’s still going on now, so stay tuned for more updates.

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Featured image credit: Instagram