So, was it really Chappell Roan’s security guard or not?! Here’s everything we know so far

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Conflicting claims are circulating after an alleged incident in São Paulo involving a man said to be Chappell Roan’s security guard, and a young fan.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the individual involved is said to be part of Chappell Roan’s security detail.

The report claims a security guard “aggressively” approached a mother and her child at the luxury Palácio Tangará hotel, where Roan was staying ahead of her appearance at Lollapalooza Brazil. The child, reported to be actor Jude Law’s daughter, had been having breakfast with her mum when the interaction allegedly took place.

According to an account shared on social media by footballer Jorginho Frello, the girl had briefly walked past Roan’s table before returning to her own. He alleged that the situation escalated when the security guard approached them, leaving the child distressed and cutting short what had been planned as a birthday outing to the festival.

However, separate claims circulating online dispute whether the man was directly employed by Roan. She has publicly addressed the situation, offering her version of events in a video posted to Instagram. In it, she stated that the individual in question was “not my personal security” and said she was unaware of any interaction at the time.

chappell roan via instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/25xF13Q7Jw — chappell roan daily (@dailyroan) March 22, 2026

“I didn’t even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me. No one bothered me,” she said, adding: “I did not ask this security guard to go up to this woman and child.”

She also expressed sympathy, saying: “I am sorry to the mother and child… if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

Some people on Twitter have alleged that the security guard was instead hired by festival organisers to provide general artist security, rather than working exclusively for the singer. These claims have not been independently verified.

I’m lowkey in disbelief at how many people believe chappell roan. Why would hotel security randomly approach a child and make her cry on chappell’s behalf? Literally why would that happen pic.twitter.com/3tyLA9feBO — Shuahae🤙 (@Mingoobies) March 22, 2026

At this stage, it remains unclear whether the security guard was acting on behalf of Roan directly or in a broader capacity linked to the event or venue. No official statement from festival organisers has been issued publicly at the time of writing.

regardless it happened & he was working FOR chappell roan. y’all will have a bad experience with an *individual* at a restaurant or a store & start tweeting at the *company* for a resolution. why does that same thing not apply to Chappell Roan & *her* HIRED security? — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🫧 (@dragraceher) March 25, 2026

Roan is currently in São Paulo for Lollapalooza and performed at the festival shortly after the alleged incident.

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Featured image credit: Instagram