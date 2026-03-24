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People are only just realising just how many children Jude Law actually has, and it’s wild

His family is huge

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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People have been taken by surprise this week a story involving one of Jude Law’s children led many to realise just how large his family is.

The conversation began after claims that security for Chappell Roan had caused distress to a child. The situation initially appeared confusing, partly because the claim was made by Jorginho Frello. It later emerged that he was referring to his stepdaughter, the child of his wife, Catherine Harding, from a previous relationship with Jude Law.

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As the discussion spread, many people began revisiting Jude Law’s personal life and were surprised to learn that he has seven children from four different relationships.

Now 53, the actor has built a blended family that spans several partnerships over the years. There was a period when Jude Law’s romantic life drew as much attention as his acting career.

His first marriage was to actress Sadie Frost, whom he met in the mid-1990s. The pair began dating after working together and went on to have three children: Rafferty Law, Iris Law, and Rudy Law. They married in 1997 but later divorced in 2003 following growing personal and professional pressures.

His relationship with actress Sienna Miller also attracted significant public interest. The pair met while filming Alfie in 2004 and quickly became engaged. However, the relationship faced difficulties after a widely reported infidelity, and although they briefly reunited years later, they ultimately separated for good in 2011.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In 2008, while filming Sherlock Holmes, Jude Law had a brief relationship with model Samantha Burke. Their daughter, Sophia Law, was born in 2009, with Law confirming his involvement in her life despite the relationship ending before her birth.

He later met Catherine Harding in London in 2014, and the pair dated for several months. Their daughter, Ada Law, was born in 2015. Although the couple separated before Ada’s birth, they have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.

More recently, Jude Law married Phillipa Coan in 2019 after several years together. The couple have since welcomed two children, though they have chosen to keep details of their youngest family members private.

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Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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