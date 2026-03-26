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Louis Theroux manosphere men believe preach doc

Louis Theroux reveals if influencers in the manosphere doc actually believe what they preach

He also shared whether he felt any sympathy for them

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Louis Theroux has actually shared what he really thinks about the influencers featured in his Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere, and whether the men even believe what they preach.

In the doc, Louis Theroux spends time with a number of so-called “red pill” creators. He tries to understand their views, their lifestyles, and how they present themselves online.

Loads of them share pretty extreme opinions, especially around masculinity, relationships, and success. So naturally, people watching were left wondering if it’s all just for show, or if they genuinely believe it.

So, did they actually believe what they were saying?

via Netflix

In an interview with Variety, Louis Theroux was asked this exact question, and his answer was actually quite telling.

He said, “Whether or not it’s performative, it ends up at a certain point being real. And it is dragging the culture in a way that is real.”

And when asked if he felt sorry for them at all, especially since a lot of these influencers talk about difficult pasts and personal struggles, Louis admitted it wasn’t easy to ignore that side of things. He said, “It was hard to resist the idea that these were traumatised young men.”

So, while he doesn’t agree with what they’re saying, there is actually a bit of sympathy there, too.

Viewers also noticed how moments from the documentary were quickly clipped and shared online by the influencers themselves. Louis didn’t seem too bothered, though. He said, “I suppose it felt exciting a bit.”

Louis Theroux also revealed why he thinks they agreed to do the doc

Louis Theroux manosphere men believe preach doc

via Netflix

Louis explained there were a few reasons. He said, “I think Netflix means quite a lot to them.”

In a different interview with Tudum, he explained, “One was the fact that the programmes that I’ve made are quite liked by young people. I think they can see there’s a sort of free-spirited, open-minded, fun, slightly cheeky view of life that’s enjoyable to be around and isn’t pious or pearl-clutching.”

He added, “I also think I’ve got enough of a heterodox outlook that I’m simpatico with the parts of internet culture that are provocative and outrageous and cheeky.”

“The other thing is that they genuinely don’t give a sh*t about being cancelled. So I think it was low risk for them.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: documentary Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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