Gilbert Scott building vandalised in protest over Glasgow University’s links with the arms industry

5 hours ago

Students have claimed responsibility for vandalising part of the University of Glasgow campus, after red paint was sprayed onto the rear of the Gilbert Scott building in the early hours of Friday 20th March.

The incident, which appears to have taken place before most staff and students arrived on campus, left visible paint markings on the historic building, a central feature of the university estate. Images shared with reporters show large areas of red paint across the stonework at the back of the structure.

In a message submitted to a tip line, a group describing itself as “an autonomous group of students” said it carried out the action as part of an ongoing campaign against the university’s financial links to the arms industry.

The group claimed the university invests millions of pounds in arms companies and maintains extensive research partnerships connected to the sector. They alleged these links contribute to global conflicts, stating: “These companies manufacture the weapons used in the genocide of Palestine and assault on Iran.”

Framing the vandalism as part of a wider pattern of protest, the group said the action marked a further escalation. They wrote: “This is the fourth major strike against a university building, and the second time the Gilbert Scott building has been targeted. Each escalation continues to expose the university as part of the imperial war machine.”

They also called on university leadership to change its investment approach, writing: “To Glasgow University management, we say divest now.”

Campaigns calling for universities across the UK to divest from industries linked to conflict have gained traction in recent years, often led by student groups and supported by campus activism. Protests have ranged from organised demonstrations and occupations to more disruptive direct action.

A spokesperson for the University of Glasgow said: “The University of Glasgow upholds the right to freedom of expression, including the right of staff and students to engage in peaceful demonstrations. However, we do not tolerate acts of vandalism to University property or activities which interfere with the rights of others to go about their business in peace.”

It is not yet clear whether the university has reported the incident to police, or if any disciplinary proceedings are under way. The cost of cleaning and potential repairs has also not been confirmed.

The Gilbert Scott building has previously been the focus of protest activity, though the university has consistently maintained that while it supports lawful protest, damage to property will not be accepted.

Featured image submitted by the anonymous group via our tip line.