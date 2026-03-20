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louis theroux justin waller manosphere documentary

Er, why would Justin Waller even agree to the manosphere doc? Louis Theroux has a theory

‘It was slightly a power move’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Pretty much everything that Justin Waller said in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere was rather baffling. But why would an influencer with extreme views sign up to be in a documentary with Louis Theroux, who is famous for ripping apart people with extreme views? Louis Theroux has shared his theories on why Justin Waller agreed to be in his manosphere documentary.

He reckons that yes, Justin Waller was clued up on who Louis Theroux was, and had an idea of how he would come across in the documentary.

Louis explained on The Romesh Ranganathan Show: “We had shot two or three days with him. And at the end he goes: ‘I know you’re going to make me look like like an a**hole’ – or something like that – ‘I know you’re going to skin me alive in your show, and that’s fine. You do whatever you want with me, because I’ve enjoyed it so much.’ Something like that. He was just saying, ‘Whatever you want to do is fine. I’m so relaxed about it.’

“After, I was like, ‘That was confusing. But then I thought, ‘Maybe that’s an alpha manoeuvre, like, nothing you can do touches me.'”

Louis Theroux guessed: “It was slightly a power move.”

Justin Waller being interrogated by Louis Theroux(Image via Netflix)

Justin Waller being interrogated by Louis Theroux
(Image via Netflix)

Louis Theroux also thinks the format of a Netflix documentary may have appealed to Justin Waller and the other manosphere influencers. He told GQ: “First of all, they’ve got less to lose by appearing in a documentary than someone whose livelihood depends on paycheques from legacy media. Secondly, it’s Netflix, which has genuine cachet for them. If I’d rocked up and said, ‘I’m from the BBC,’ I think it would’ve been different. And it’s not like there’s anything they’re going to say to me that they haven’t said to all their followers online already.”

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Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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