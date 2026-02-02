The Tab

The best romantic films and shows set in London to watch this Valentine’s Day

These films and shows set in London might not solve your love life, but they’ll at least make it feel mildly cinematic.

Muna Aden | Features

If your Valentine’s Day plans currently involve pretending not to care about having no Valentine, then you’re in luck.

London might be cold and wet, but on screen it turns into a soft-focus haven for stolen glances and long walks that fix everything.

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s with your flatmates, your situationship, or just you and a takeaway waiting for a “u up?” text, these London-set pieces prove the city is really good at romance.

About Time (2013)

Via YouTube

If you’ve ever replayed a conversation in your head, About Time understands you.

It’s about a man who time travels to fix his dating mistakes only to realise that life is probably better when it isn’t perfect. The love between Tim and Mary feels simple and ordinary even with the sci-fi element- it’s hard not to be jealous.

Rye Lane (2023)

Via YouTube

This one actually looks like the London most of us live in. A modern Before Sunrise set in Peckham and Brixton, Rye Lane follows two strangers who spend a day walking and talking their way through heartbreaks and half-healed feelings.

It’s funny, amazing to look at and probably the most fun you’ll have watching a breakup recovery. 

One Day (2024)

Via YouTube

If you’ve ever been told “timing is everything,” One Day will test that.

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

Emma and Dexter keep finding each other over twenty years of missed chances. It’s sweet and frustrating in equal measure, turning everyday London streets into a timeline of almosts. Definitely one for when you’re missing a certain somebody.  

Bend it Like Beckham (2002)

Via YouTube

Set around Hounslow and Southall, Bend It Like Beckham is about friendship, family and following what you actually want.

It still feels totally watchable and somehow captures love in all its different shapes. Plus, if we’re being real, Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra have better chemistry than some of the couples on this list.

Man Up (2015)

Via YouTube

Dating in London can be awful, but this underrated classic actually finds the funny side.

A woman is mistaken for someone else’s blind date and just goes with it, because this is Hollywood. It’s fun, awkward and surprisingly sweet, a reminder that not every bad idea ends badly. 

Notting Hill (1999)

Via YouTube

Still unbeatable. A bookshop owner meets a movie star and it doesn’t feel that ridiculous.

Notting Hill nails the grounded kind of love story that’s funny without trying and warm without being cringey. Every street it shows looks like somewhere you could actually fall in love. 

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)

Via YouTube

If you love a period piece then this is for you. It might be all corsets and candlelight, but Queen Charlotte still feels modern.

It’s about love, power and refusing to be told who you’re allowed to care about. It’s emotional with just the right amount of drama. 

All of Us Strangers (2023)

Via YouTube

Probably the saddest and most beautiful film on this list. Set in a quiet London tower block, it’s about love, grief and finding someone who feels like home.

It’s not exactly uplifting, but it’s honest and completely worth watching. 

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Via YouTube

This is the definition of a British rom‑com. Four Weddings and a Funeral gets everything right without overdoing it.

It’s witty, tender and shows that love stories don’t need perfect people, just the courage to try again after messing it up the first few times. There’s still hope!

Featured image via Unsplash/Youtube

 

 

Muna Aden | Features

Read Next

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

London universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Latest

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

The best romantic films and shows set in London to watch this Valentine’s Day

Muna Aden

These films and shows set in London might not solve your love life, but they’ll at least make it feel mildly cinematic.

‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

Hayley Soen

‘The worst specimen of his family’

traitors season four cast looking fed up as if there is beef james jade roxy

The many, many Traitors season four players who still had beef to resolve beyond the show

Claudia Cox

Jack and Jade felt ‘let down’ by Stephen

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

The best romantic films and shows set in London to watch this Valentine’s Day

Muna Aden

These films and shows set in London might not solve your love life, but they’ll at least make it feel mildly cinematic.

‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

Hayley Soen

‘The worst specimen of his family’

traitors season four cast looking fed up as if there is beef james jade roxy

The many, many Traitors season four players who still had beef to resolve beyond the show

Claudia Cox

Jack and Jade felt ‘let down’ by Stephen