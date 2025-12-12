Netflix drops spoilers for the next three Stranger Things episodes, and people are going nuts

3 hours ago

This three-tiered drop of Stranger Things is lowkey infuriating, but the Duffer brothers and Netflix have begun teasing the next batch of episodes.

While episodes one to four of Stranger Things’ last season were essentially a feature film, it seems like the gap between drops is MONTHS apart. It’s actually only a couple of weeks, but during the chaos of Christmas, we could really do with leaving this reality for Jamie Campbell Bower and Eleven’s lip filler.

In the lead-up to the release of episodes four, five, and six, Netflix have started teasing us with poster drops, cast interviews, and Noah Schnapp doing his best not to spoil the show… again. We’ve still got basically two weeks before the next release, but these spoilery descriptions will give you more than enough to marinate on in the meantime.

Shock Jock is the next Stranger Things episode, and it sounds lit

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Ross Duffer teased descriptions for Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, and the penultimate episode, The Bridge.

Shock Jock, which is seemingly named after loud-mouthed radio hosts, has already recieved a lot of attention. People think one of two people is going to die, those being Robin or – hold onto something – STEVE! That’s not confirmed, but Ross’s tease is not helping the speculation.

“Shock Jock picks up moments after the end of ‘Sorcerer’. Frank Darabont is back, but he flexes very different muscles on this one than he did on ‘Turnbow Trap’— it’s far darker, and far scarier,” he wrote.

You could easily argue that either Steve or Robin’s deaths would be “far darker and far scarier” than earlier episodes, so I’m not looking forward to that one. If the Christmas Day drop opens with Steve or Robin dying, I will be writing a strongly worded letter to Netflix.

One person argued on Twitter: “Why does Ross describing these eps feel like he’s selling me trauma in HD. I haven’t healed from S4, and they’re already cooking a death buffet. I’m showing up anyway bc I have no self-respect as a fan.”

Escape from Camazotz sounds even worse

It’s widely believed that the next Stranger Things episode after Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, will be Max and Holly returning to the real world. Unfortunately, the spoiler suggests they’ll run into some trouble.

“Escape from Camazotz is Shawn Levy’s return to the director’s chair. It’s the biggest episode of the three— and the performances make us cry every time we watch it,” he wrote.

Why are we crying, Ross? What happens? Tell us immediately.

Shawn Levy’s earlier Stranger Things work includes the criminal murder of Barb, Billy’s death, and Eleven’s PTSD with Vecna. Yay?

The final episode sounds even worse

how am i supposed to enjoy my christmas with this looming in the corner https://t.co/5ssNsDLKeu pic.twitter.com/xSWEvgfPpy — ad* (@goslingsfilms) December 11, 2025

In the final episode before the finale, there’s bound to be some twists, turns, and proboably some character deaths. Called The Bride, people have speculated that it could be an Eleven-centric episode.

“The Bridge… we co-directed this one with Shawn. Don’t want to say too much, but aside from the finale, it’s probably the most emotional chapter of the season. It’s gonna be a long six-day wait for the finale,” Ross wrote on Instagram.

I want to say Christmas is going to be fun with the next episodes of Stranger Things, but that’s delusional as hell. Don’t worry, though, it will be even worse a week later when we’re starting off 2026 in tears and temper tantrums.

