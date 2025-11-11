Here are our top tips for romanticising November in Manchester like a true Gilmore girl

All the advice you’ll need so you don’t drop out of Manchester and join the DAR

4 hours ago

November is one of the drearier months of autumn; the days are shorter, rainier, and much more stressful for a uni student who’s moved past the blissful haze of having barely any work to do. It takes a lot of positivity to get down Oxford Road in the pouring rain after a day of seminars, so some heavy romanticisation of your life is definitely needed right now.

And what better to teach us how to romanticise your life in autumn than the official TV show of autumn – Gilmore Girls. We’ve compiled a list of all of the ways you can put some pep in your step this autumn, from downing coffee to smelling snow.

Never go anywhere without a hot drink

Unlike the Gilmore girls, you’ll need to actually finish a hot drink to get through the cold Manchester air. The secret to looking like your life is put together when you look like you’ve been through a wind tunnel is to constantly carry a drink with you – grab your thermos and fill it with whatever you fancy, or stop in the new Oxford Road Blank Street for a refill. It doesn’t matter if it’s coffee, chai or matcha, the Gilmore Girls cast would be proud of your ability to prioritise a pick-me-up.

Study outside of your flat

Studying in a duvet cocoon in your bed, surrounded by old laundry and pint glasses isn’t exactly romantic, is it? Nothing will make you beat the procrastination blues and have a good gossip with your friends like a cafe study date; Fig and Sparrow is perfect for people watching and House of Books and Friends will give you all the inspiration you need for your creative writing assignment.

Go for an autumnal stroll

Manchester City Centre can be overwhelming in the middle of rush hour, but there’s plenty of places on the outskirts that are perfect for an autumnal walk. The Fletcher Moss Botanical Gardens in Didsbury have a lovely food van and plenty of walking routes to keep you busy, or if you feel like a bit of a further trip you could head to Dunham Massey for some deer-spotting and a wander around a Georgian house worthy of a Pride and Prejduice adaptation – just let us know if you spot Jack Lowden striding through a foggy field.

Switch 256 for a jazz bar

We love a 256 night, but if you really want to feel like you’re in an autumn TV show, a trip to one of Manchester’s jazz bars will sort you right out. Matt and Phreds is always busy, as is Albert Schloss which features live jazz music and more.

Have a baking day with your friends

If it’s too rainy to leave the house, you can still live out your Stars Hollow dreams – just have a baking day with your housemates! A quick trip to Aldi and two hours later you’ll have some cinnamon rolls to go with your movie marathon.

Plan a cosy night in

Sometimes we just need some time to ourselves, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed you can always plan a chill night to yourself – a cup of tea, a book and a movie later and you’ll be more relaxed than Rory was when she fell asleep at Miss Patty’s.

Stock up on all the best autumnal supplies

You don’t count as a uni student in Manchester unless you have a ridiculous number of scarfs and jackets, as well as a big stack of fluffy blankets to get you through the cold nights in the paper-thin walls of your Fallowfield accommodation.

You could pop to Sostrene Grene and the Makers Market for some autumnal decorations, too, and stock up on enough candles and fairy lights to light up Grosvenor East.

Have a spa and snack night

Face masks, a good movie line up and a snack board night with your friends is all you need to block out the cold weather and pretend you’re in an episode of your favourite sitcom.

Head into city centre for a show

Manchester has so many shows coming up, including an incredibly romantic performance of Sleeping Beauty by the English National Ballet this month – just don’t write a scathing review of the lead like Rory did, and you’ll avoid getting screamed at while you’re trying to eat your lunch at The Grove.

Visit Manchester Christmas Markets

Do you smell snow? The Christmas markets are here and with so many stalls to choose from, you’ll be able to sort out your lunch and your Christmas presents all at once.

Carry a lot of cold weather supplies with you

November feels like you’re getting hit by the Fresher’s Flu on repeat, so you’ll need to stock up on tissues and layers like there’s no tomorrow. Basically, just turn into Mary Poppins for the month because you’re going to need that ridiculously big bag to carry all of your defences against the cold, as well as your umbrella to fight off that long walk to the bus.