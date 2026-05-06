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I left my husband after he joined the manosphere and told me to ‘get back in the kitchen’

‘It was a huge switch in his character’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Women around the world are leaving their partners after they have fallen deep down the manosphere rabbit hole, and they’ve shared what it was like to watch someone you love change in front of you.

In March of this year, Louis Theroux’s Into The Manosphere documentary exposed some of the biggest influencers in the red pill world. Louis met big names like HSTikkyTokky and Marlon from Fit and Fresh, documenting their lifestyle and talking to them about their harmful, misogynistic beliefs.

For the past couple of years, shows like Adolescence and Louis’ documentary have been bringing attention to these issues. But some women are dealing with the real-life implications of manosphere content and leaving their partners because of it.

Kim was 33 when her husband started showing signs of harmful red pill ideology. She was working as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic while her husband was doing a doctor’s residency in LA. But her busy lifestyle seemed to trigger him, and he started making remarks about how lucky she was to be with him and belittling her appearance.

“It was a huge switch in his character,” Kim said in an interview with The New York Post. “I remember thinking, ‘I don’t even know who you are.’”

“He wanted a wife to take care of him,” Kim added.“He would say things like ‘You should be cooking, I don’t understand why you’re getting takeout,’” she claims. “I was, like, because I’m f—-ing tired. He wanted the ’50s, ’60s housewives, but I was working full time and supporting him.”

Her now ex-husband also started taking a lot more interest in his appearance and started listening to the controversial Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

When she eventually decided to leave him, he said, “I’m a white surgeon, you’re really going to leave me?”

Luckily, Kim did. She’s now living her best life in LA, embracing

Another unnamed woman spoke of a similar emphasis on appearance from her partner as he began sliding down the manosphere slope.

“He became obsessed with what makes a man attractive, the facial composition, and what doesn’t make you high value,” she said.

Their previously happy six-year relationship quickly started unravelling as her partner took on more misogynistic views.

“I went from a human woman whom he was in love with to seeing the world through the lens of what therapists were valuing,” she said.

“I believe in real love, and I’m, like, you can’t quantify that. There’s no price tag on it,” she added. “Which is ultimately why I couldn’t be with him anymore. I’m not f–king investment, I’m a partnership.”

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Featured image via Netflix/Canva

More on: Louis Theroux Netflix US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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