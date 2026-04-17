Edinburgh set for University Challenge grand final in bid to block all-time record milestone

They will play Manchester University for the trophy, airing at 20:30 on Monday, 20th April on BBC Two

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The University of Edinburgh has made it through to the final of the BBC’s University Challenge.

The team will go into the final having won every match so far this season. Most recently, they beat Darwin College, Cambridge 155-110 in the semi-finals to advance.

Prior to that they saw off Merton College, following their victory over fellow finalists Manchester in the first round of the quarter finals, winning 195-80.

If the team win again Edinburgh will take the trophy for only the second time ever, having last won in 2019 when they beat St Edmund Hall, Oxford to claim the title.

This year’s team is made up of Parthav Easwar, a masters student in Sustainable Lands and Cities, Johnny Richards, who is studying for a PhD in Ancient DNA, and Rayhana Amjad, a PhD student in Computer Science. The team is captained by Alice Leonard, a masters student in Environment, Culture and Society.

Their mascot is a small knitted highland cow, with a scarf in the Edinburgh University tartan.

The TV quiz show originally ran between 1962 and 1987, before it was revived in 1994 with Jeremy Paxman as the host. Amol Rajan then took over in 2023.

Last year’s competition was won by Christ’s College, Cambridge but if Manchester win on Monday it will be their fifth title, equaling the all-time record held by Imperial College London. Manchester last won in 2013.

The show is recorded in Salford and has seen some notable former competitors include Sir Stephen Fry, who represented Queen’s College, Cambridge in 1980, and former cabinet minister Sir Malcolm Rifkind, who represented Edinburgh in 1967 and studied law and political science at the university.

The final will be shown on BBC Two at 20:30 on Monday.