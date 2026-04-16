The Tab

The Warwick Tab is looking for new editors, and we want YOU!

Applications close at 11.59pm on Tuesday 28th April

Esther Knowles | News
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The Warwick Tab is now recruiting for our 2026/27 editorial team. From breaking news stories, fun features and our campus voxpops, there are lots of things we cover.

Applications from all students are welcome regardless of previous experience, year or degree, but you do have to attend a university in the Warwick/Coventry area.

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Tuesday 28th April, with successful applicants to be informed the following week.

Already convinced? Apply by filling out this form.

You don’t need to have written for The Warwick Tab before, but, as these are editorial roles, some journalistic experience would certainly help. You’ll receive training from experienced editors to get you up and running.

Most of all, we are looking for somebody who is enthusiastic about all things Warwick. We want someone with who knows the city like the back of their hand, thrives off getting that scoop and a real passion for journalism.

Editor-in-Chief

As Editor-in-Chief, you’ll have responsibility in overseeing and running the entire team, leading the direction of coverage, writing your own articles across news, features and experience pieces whilst also commissioning and editing articles from writers.

You’ll also communicate with The Tab HQ, who are there to offer support and assist you with their invaluable journalistic experience.

News Editor

You’ll be responsible for making sure The Warwick Tab continues to chase the biggest and most exciting scoops across campus.

This role involves needing to react to fast-paced and changing stories as they develop on the day. You need to be able to sniff out a good story when you see one. You will also need to contact organisations and people for comment, as well as fact check and provide sources.

You’ll need a passion to report the latest scoop before anyone else, an eye for a good story and an ear out for the latest news, controversies and events. It’s key to keep up-to-date on Warwick news, from protests on campus to major announcements from the university. You’ll also work alongside the Editors-in-Chief to write weekly and edit articles.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor you’ll be in charge of writing and editing the most fun and ridiculous feature pieces.

You’ll be able to cover every aspect of student life from opinions and nightlife to fashion and food. There’s a lot of room to be creative in this role and we want someone who is witty, opinionated and knows what’s relevant to students.

You will be working on pieces that cover current opinions, fun guides and witty commentary on campus life, you will also oversee the quizzes, opinion pieces, guides and other fun stories that we write. Rating outfits on campus, or arguing which nightclub is better – as Features Editor, you’ll have a keen interest in everything relevant and relatable to Warwick students.

You will also support the Editors-in-Chief in editing and writing articles each week, coming up with pitches and article commissions and supporting writers.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Social Media Editor

As Social Media Editor you’ll have creative control over our Instagram and Facebook, which have a combined reach of over 20,000 followers. If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to Warwick and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you.

You must have an eye for the latest trends, memes and aesthetics. We want you to keep up with our iconic video interviews, BNOC competitions and library crush features, as well as introducing your own content that The Warwick Tab can become recognisable for. Your responsibilities will include advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged. You should also be comfortable being in front of the camera as you will be supporting the TikTok Editor in creating innovative content for our TikTok page.

The Warwick influence and impact across campus are reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.

You’ll creating posts like this:

TikTok Editor

We are looking for someone to take over The Warwick Tab’s TikTok account and grow our audience even more.

You need to think of creative ways to incorporate the latest TikTok trends and audios into relatable Warwick content, as well as regularly creating voxpops interviewing other students either on campus or nights out. This role is suited to someone who is very outgoing and happy to talk to other students, and loves creating fun TikTok content. Having an understanding of video editing is also crucial for this role.

You’ll be creating content just like this:

@thetabwarwick

Warwick Thai Boxing are Muay Thai GB’s national university champions for the second time running – find out how their best fighters are feeling as they prepped for the fight of their lives 🥊🔥🏆🌟 #warwickuni #muaythaigb #thaiboxing #muaythai #thetab @UoW Thai Boxing

♬ sonido original – The Warwick Tab

@thetabwarwick

A Warwick student protestor admitted to posting on his Instagram story that he planned to throw a shoe at Reform UK’s George Finch during a PPE Society event. Read more in our bio. via @rootesdebauchery #warwickuni #coventry #university #warwickuniversity #warwick

♬ sonido original – The Warwick Tab

 

Esther Knowles | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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