‘She’s going to destroy’: Alix Earle’s friend exposes the real meaning of ‘on it’ to Alex Cooper

It’s battle of the blondes and the lore is DEEP

3 hours ago

I find myself oddly enthralled by the alleged beef between Alix Earle and Alex Cooper, who, shockingly, are not the same person. Who knew?

The blonde bombshells, who both operate in that same US-influencer/podcaster space, had long been friends an collegues up until their business relationship ended in 2025. Long story short, Alex booted Alix’s podcast, Hot Mess, off her Unwell Network.

The beef never really started, but after a few passive-aggressive jabs, Alex Cooper got messy in a TikTok video earlier this week.

“Alix Earle. Hey girl. The passive aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things. I gotta call you out here. You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me,” she said.

“There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef? Cause I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other shit going online for you. Not interested.”

She called for Alix to be honest and share receipts, at which point the frenemy commented underneath: “Okay on it!!”

This led to a lot of questions. Is it a promotional gag? Does “Okay on it” mean get ready, I’m about to blow up the internet, or okay, I’ll let it rest? God knows, but one of Alix’s mates has shed light on her motivations.

Alex Cooper’s old boss shared the juicy Alix Earle tidbit

Long ago, Alex Cooper’s hit podcast, Call Her Daddy, was operated by Barstool Sports. She had quite a public falling out with Barstool’s head honcho, Dave Portnoy, which is why she started a network of her own.

Amidst the fallout between two women who are definitely not the same person, Dave has continued to be messy on TikTok. He’s issued a number of “tea by the sea” updates.

With the meaning behind “Okay on it” so unclear, Dave asked one of Alix Earle’s mates, Brianna LaPaglia, about her reasoning.

“Trust me, she is going to destroy her,” Brianna claimed.

In the comments, Brianna said she had given “Unc permission” to use her quotes, but she refused to give him any more information because he would “throw me under the bus.”

So yes, while Alix’s vague comment might have seemed innocuous, it seems she’s actually preparing for war. I’m locked in, despite my best efforts to remain detatched from the drama.

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Featured image credit: Instagram