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Explained: The fresh beef between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle and why it all even started

Apparently it all comes down this ‘mean girl’ video Alex posted

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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The internet thinks Alex Cooper and Alix Earle have fresh drama between them after they’ve been rumoured to be feuding for years.

The two women previously worked together, with Alix’s podcast previously being managed by Alex’s company Unwell. However, it was after the end of this working relationship that people believed tensions began to swirl.

Their business relationship ended in 2025

Alix Earle previously had her podcast Hot Mess under Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. The partnership ended around Feb 2025, reportedly due to “creative differences” and the show being dropped. Yet after the split, people noticed Alix making vague or cryptic posts about the situation.

This fuelled speculation that there was a deeper fallout than either publicly admitted.

Alix’s reposts began to get messy

@gowithsophhh

Alix we NEED the debrief #alixearle #alexcooper

♬ Lucifer’s Waltz – Secession Studios

After they distanced, Alix allegedly reposted TikToks criticising Alex Cooper, including calling her an “ambulance chaser” and “grim reaper” in shared content.

She also reportedly liked/reposted content suggesting Alex “exploited” guests or creators on her podcast.

Alex finally responded, calling Alix out for the inferred hints towards her

@fathercooper

@Alix Earle

♬ original sound – Alexandra Cooper

In a video posted on TikTok this week, Alex finally addressed Alix’s cryptic reposts where she directly addressed her and even tagged her. Alex claimed she’s tired of the “fake drama” between them and encouraged Alix to reveal any issues she has with her.

Alex said: “Alix Earle. Hey girl.

“The passive aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things. I gotta call you out here. You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me.

“There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef? Cause I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other shit going online for you. Not interested.

“I know what happened and so do you. So talk. Unless the fake narrative you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth.”

Alex ended: “Unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over.”

Alix commented on the video: ‘Okay on it!!’

Acknowledging the clip very lightly, Alix simply commented “Okay on it!!” and also reposted the video.

Apparently it all started after Alex mocked Alix on Dancing With the Stars

So people have suggested that the fresh beef began after Alix’s performance on TV show Dancing With the Stars.

Alix, who is competing this season with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, performed a routine to Circus for her first dance. The performance gained strong attention on social media, with fans praising her energy and confidence.

Shortly after, clips began circulating online from Alex Cooper’s podcast content, where she and guests allegedly referenced or recreated elements of the routine. The segment sparked immediate speculation that it was a subtle dig at Alix, although no direct comment was made naming her.

One comment read: “It’s giving mean girl” whilst others read: “Aw Iove Alix Earle too!! Ur obsessed.”

The timing quickly fuelled online discussion, with viewers pointing out the pair’s previously rumoured tension and interpreting the podcast moment as part of a renewed back and forth. Others, however, dismissed the reaction as fans overanalysing unrelated entertainment content.

Neither Alex nor Alix has addressed this speculation publicly and until this week, there was no confirmation of any dispute between them. The online reaction largely appeared to be driven largely by social media clips and fan interpretation, until Alex addressed her this week.

Alex Cooper and Alix Earle have been contacted for comment. 

Featured image via Instagram @alixearle @alexandracooper

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Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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