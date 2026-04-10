Attention returning students: Trains suspended between Preston and Lancaster next week

Everything you need to know about travelling to Lancs between Saturday 11th and Monday 20th April

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Network Rail is conducting work on the West Coast Main Line next week, meaning that trains are suspended between Preston Station and Lancaster Station.

Students returning by trains south of Lancaster on the main line will be required to take a rail replacement bus service between Saturday 11th and Monday 20th April while work takes place.

As part of a £400 million upgrade to the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Scotland, Network Rail has announced that no trains will be running between Preston and Lancaster in the coming week. The upgrades will be the biggest made to the northern section of the line in over 50 years.

A diagram on the Network Rail website displays that there will be overhead line renewals and track renewals to the area between Preston and Lancaster, with resignalling work also being completed nearby at Carnforth Station. Network Rail describes that the upgrades will be “making journeys smoother and more reliable” for passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line.

While rail replacement buses will run to Lancaster throughout the week of work, the 19th April will also see rail replacement buses running to Lockerbie, Motherwell, Windermere, Morecambe, Arnside, Grange Over Sands, Carnforth, and Lancaster.

Network Rail explained the West Coast Main Line requires 700 miles of track to be maintained across 64 stations so that the 2,000 passenger trains and 15,000 tonnes of goods that are transported each day can be kept safe. It expects passenger numbers to double by 2050, and said the upgrades to the lines are “investing in the future of […] the route that keeps Britain moving.”

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