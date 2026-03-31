This Stranger Things hidden detail in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is actually clever

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There is a Stranger Things hidden detail in Netflix’s Something Very Bad is Going to Happen that basically sums up one character entirely, and it’s such an easy thing to miss.

The Duffer Brothers are involved as executive producers, so people were already scanning every scene for callbacks before the show even landed properly.

The series follows Rachel and Nicky as they head to Summer House. They go to Nicky’s ancestral home in the week leading up to their wedding. But things quickly start to feel off, especially as they’re surrounded by his larger-than-life family.

In episode two, there’s a scene in Jude’s bedroom that looks pretty normal at first. Just toys, a bit of clutter, nothing that screams important. But if you actually look closely, there are loads of Stranger Things figures tucked into the background.

There are figurines of Mike Wheeler, Eleven, Will Byers, and even the Demogorgon. There’s also what looks like Fort Byers on the desk too.

It actually links directly to what’s happening in the scene

In that moment, Jude is talking about the “sorry man”, this strange creature he believes in, which is why he takes the wedding dress. The adults clearly don’t buy it. It sounds made up. A bit ridiculous, even.

But that’s basically the exact setup of early Stranger Things, where kids talk about something real and no one around them believes it. So the toys actually mirror that same idea playing out in this scene.

Showrunner Haley Z Boston confirmed the meaning to Radio Times. She said, “We have a few Stranger Things toys in Jude’s room. Jude probably wants to be like Mike but really identifies with Will.”

Which actually makes a lot of sense. Out of everyone, Will Byers is the one who feels like something is wrong before anyone else does and struggles to get people to listen.

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