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mafs australia 2026 grooms mean girl clique

MAFS Australia grooms dish on what the ‘mean girl’ group of brides were really like

‘All the lads were giving a big old sigh when the women were kicking off’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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We’ve grown accustomed to watching men behave badly on MAFS Australia. But this year, plenty of female participants are acting awfully towards each other. The men are so detached from the drama that I’ve forgotten half of their names. The MAFS Australia grooms are lifting the lid on what the “mean girl” clique of brides was actually like to be around in real life, and it’s eye-opening.

Filip

Filip told the Daily Mail Australia that Brook’s behaviour towards Stella was “crossing the line”. He first saw tension between them after the “Red flag, green flag” challenge, which never dissipated.

He said: “It was definitely brewing. For some reason, Stella just seemed to trigger something in Brook big time. Maybe it was the fact that there are absolutely no red flags on my behalf – so that’s credit to Stella. ‘She was just talking freely. She didn’t need someone to butt in. Yeah. I think Brook overstepped her mark, definitely. Maybe upon reflection, she’s probably going to regret a lot of things that she’s done in the experiment.”

Brook has shared a statement apologising for her behaviour on MAFS. She wrote on Instagram: “Bullying should never be condoned and I am extremely embarrassed by the way that I acted.”

Stella and FIlip during Brook's rant on mafs australia

Stella and FIlip during Brook’s rant
(Image via Channel 4)

Apparently, the energy was very different among the brides and among the grooms. “If someone’s saying, ‘Hey, this is my relationship, this is working for me,’ can’t you just accept it and move on? This whole competitive nature of where am I at versus where you’re at – it’s high school stuff.

“At the boys, everyone was getting along, getting around each other. It was totally different vibes from the women and the men. All the lads for the most part were kind of giving a big old sigh when the women were kicking off. Behind the scenes, everyone was kind of getting around each other. We were good mates… for the most part, it was all kittens and rainbows off-air.”

He also added that Stella always “handled herself with grace and respect” and the drama didn’t impact their relationship “too much”. Awwww.

Danny

Scott and FIlip, observing the drama of the mean girls on mafs

Danny and FIlip, observing the drama
(Image via Channel 4)

Danny is obviously not a fan of Gia or Brook after they claimed he told Gia she was his type. On the Australian show MAFS: After the Dinner Party, he accused Gia of being “obsessed” with him. Danny claimed Gia was deliberately plotting against Bec. He said: “She’s a tricky one. She’s a tricky individual. Very manipulative. Very intelligent. The way she’s done it – surgical!”

He added: “It had a profound impact on me and Bec. Because, Bec always did have insecurities on whether I was fully into her or not, and we struggled with that at the start. We’re working our asses off to gain that momentum, and we was gaining that momentum, and then it was like we just got shot at the knees.”

Scott

Brook and Gia have argued that their behaviour towards Alissa and Stella wasn’t as extreme as we saw on TV, and the producers egged them on. On The Fox’s Fifi with Fev & Nick, Gia said: “We were production puppets, and we did what we were told to do, to be honest. We took it up a notch that dinner party and I’m really not proud of my behaviour.” Brook told Woman’s Day there were “producers egging” her on.

Scott and Gia at that godawful dinner party(Image via Channel 4)

Scott and Gia at that godawful dinner party
(Image via Channel 4)

Scott had disputed Gia’s version of events. He claimed that in real life Gia and her cohort were “100 per cent” like what we watched on MAFS, and “what you see is what you get”.

He told Carly Portch: “Nothing is scripted. Nobody tells you what to do. I don’t care what anybody says. You have your own human rights. It’s entirely up to you, what you want to say and how you want to perceive. Like, producers don’t just say, ‘Say this!’ What they do, is they go, ‘Oh, what do you think about this that this person said about you?’ It’s up to you what reaction you want to give. All they show is an accelerated version of you own personality.”

For more MAFS news, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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