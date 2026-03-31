MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton had an overly posh upbringing and it explains a lot

Apparently she was in the ‘mean girl’ clique at a private school

5 hours ago

After the chaos of MAFS Australia 2026, we’re all fascinated by the unusual entity that is Brook Crompton, and how she came to be that way. Brook is not-so-secretly really boujie. Here’s a detailed look at Brook’s posh upbringing before MAFS.

Yes, Brook from MAFS went to posh schools in Brisbane

MAFS viewers on Reddit claim Brook attended Somerville House, an all-girls private school in South Brisbane. The senior school fees now reach $31,872 AUD (£16,543), and that’s not including registration fees, boarding or extra-curriculars.

Part-way through her secondary education, Brook switched to a different school. A Reddit user claimed she “told everyone she was leaving because she was going to a Victoria Secret model in their ‘Pink’ label… lmfao.” Well, that’s one way to ensure your classmates don’t forget you…

Brook then went to St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School. That’s another private school, but in the Ascot area of Brisbane. Facilities include a pottery studio, a rock climbing wall, “a new water polo sized pool” and “educational café facilities”. I don’t even know what those are. The tuition fees for year 12 are currently $33,216 AUD (£17,262) per year.

Brook graduated from there in 2015.

Erm, apparently Brook was friends with the ‘mean girl’ popular group

A Reddit user claiming to be in the year below Brook at school said she was part of a clique who were ““horrible excuses of people” and took part in “relentless mean girl behaviour they laughed at and found fun”.

She claimed: “These girls are raised this way, their mothers being Brisbane ‘socialites’ or so they think, and they live in a bubble of utter delusion, drunk on power they do not have. Women, run for the hills if you meet any of these cockroach girls, which seem to be sprawling from the private school bogan Brisbane area.”

Brook did not respond to requests for comment about these claims.

Brook began modelling in her teens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOK CROMPTON (@brookcrompton_)

The agency Dallys Models signed her up in 2013. Brook’s sister Jesse also used to work as a model. Before leaving school, Brook had done work for Uggs, the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Brisbane, a magazine called Your Local Wedding Guide, and an assortment of Australian clothing brands.

Modelling does not appear to have been Brook’s main career before MAFS. She seems to have posed for ads as a side hustle, alongside a job in HR.

She loves a holiday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOK CROMPTON (@brookcrompton_)

Her Instagram really resembles a travel brochure. In the three-month gap between MAFS Australia being filmed and airing on TV, Brook packed in a holiday to the Maldives and a skiing trip to Aspen in Colorado.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured images via Channel 4 and @brookcrompton_