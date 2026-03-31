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mafs australia 2026 chris

MAFS Australia groom Chris had quite the transformation after Brook ditched the show

He left his job and moved across the country

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Brook and Chris have finally put each other out of their misery and left MAFS Australia 2026. While there is plenty of gossip about what Brook’s been up to in the last few months, Chris is a bit more of an enigma. Here’s a look at what happened to Chris after his marriage to Brook on MAFS collapsed.

He left his job and moved across Australia

Following Chris‘s stint on MAFS Australia, he ditched his hometown of Melbourne and moved to the Gold Coast. (Coincidentally, that’s where Brook is from.) He left the construction supervisor job he had before MAFS. A friend hired him to work at his building company.

He’s a fitness bro now?!

Chris seems to be spending 99 per cent of his time in the gym (or filming himself lifting weights in the gym without a shirt on, anyway).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Nield (@chrisnield__)

He’s also taken up running at 3:35am. I’ve no idea why.

Chris looks a bit different now to when he was on MAFS Australia. All those hours in the gym seem to have led to quite the transformation.

Chris has yet to find a girlfriend

Although other MAFS Australia 2026 participants have moved on with boyfriends, engagements and even babies, Chris hasn’t. His Instagram hints he’s still single.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Nield (@chrisnield__)

The Daily Mail Australia reported that Chris signed up to an assortment of dating apps within weeks of leaving MAFS. Apparently, he wormed his way onto Raya. Chris was also spotted on Hinge. His profile said his typical Sunday consisted of “housework, TV, indulgences”. Apparently, dating him is like “being on TV”. Well, he’s not wrong.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4 

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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