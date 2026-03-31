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Whitexican

Lord so help me, an OnlyFans model has gone viral for filthy video about a certain beloved icon

He’s the guy from the x-rated Wicked video, remember?

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google

Hey guys, do you remember last year when an OnlyFans performer called Whitexican went viral for his filthy Wicked celebration video? Well, he’s back – not that he really went anywhere.

Whitexican, real name Joseph Harn, is an OnlyFans model who primarily does solo content and same sex collaborations with other performers. In December, amidst the release of Wicked: For Good, he painted his entire body in green paint to sing various songs from the film. Things like the GOON Wizard and I instead of the Wizard and I.

It clearly worked, because besides amassing literally millions of views, Whitexican also continued with the cosplay stunts. He did a fox furry, a jersey from Heated Rivalry, a firework for New Year’s Eve, and Piccolo from Dragon Ball Z.

A few months later, and there have been some cheeky (emphasis on cheeky) developments.

Whitexican dressed as bloody Punch the monkey

Punch

Punch the monkey capitvated the world last month, not that I need to tell you. People were eating up updates like chicken wings, from him finally getting some friends to the zoo responding to backlash. Well, that overwhelming love sparked a crossover with the OnlyFans industry.

At the end of Feb, whilst dressed in a furry orange onesie, Whitexican did what OnlyFans performers do as he begged the stuffed orangutan teddy not to leave him. He had Punch’s desperation nailed, I’ll give him that.

He captioned the post “PUNCH THE MONKEY”, but did not stop at just one video.

In a follow-up clip, again dressed as the iconic viral monkey, the OF lad was in a completely different position as he said: “I’m the most famous monkey at the zoo.”

“Please bully me by f**king my hairy dirty monkey b*tthole,” he captioned the post.

People were both horrified and entertained in the comments, with one person writing: “Creativity unmatched.”

“TOO FAR,” someone else countered with, as another agreed, “I don’t like this.”

Look, at least he’s keeping up with current events.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: OnlyFans Punch the monkey Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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