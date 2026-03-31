Internal BBC staff emails emerge regarding the shock sacking of presenter Scott Mills

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Two internal BBC staff emails have emerged amid the sacking of presenter, Scott Mills. Yesterday, it was confirmed that Mills had been fired from his role, due to “personal conduct”.

Yesterday, the BBC said in a statement: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

Since then, it has been reported that Mills was questioned by police in 2018 as part of an investigation into historical allegations of sexual offences involving a teenage boy. Police have said the boy involved was under 16. The investigation was later closed with no charges brought.

BBC staff are said to be in “utter shock” over the news, which they had no idea was coming. A source told to The Sun: “An allegation was made against Scott last Tuesday and he was called in for a meeting.

“He was taken off air from Radio 2 the following day and his contract was terminated at the weekend. It was a very fast process between the complaint being raised and Scott leaving. It happened in less than five days.”

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An internal message was sent around BBC Radio 2 after the exit was made public. Lorna Clarke, the BBC’s Director of Music, told staff: “I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast Show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too.”

A further internal update, as per The Sun, added: “I hope you all understand that we are not able to share any more information. The Radio 2 team will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when they are able to. In the meantime, I just want to recognise the pressure this puts on them, many of whom have worked with Scott for many years.”

Speaking of the former allegations, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. These were reported to have taken place between 1997 and 2000. As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his 40s at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018.

“A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019.”

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