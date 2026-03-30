The Tab

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It would seem an event to give the viral Glasgow Willy Wonka experience a run for its money has reared its head. Over the weekend, the Barbie Dream Fest took place in Florida, but people who were there have called it anything but a dream.

In fact, it’s been likened to a “nightmare” and compared to the infamous Fyre Festival. Ouch. The event was held from Friday 27th March to Sunday 29th March in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. On Instagram, it was sold as the “ultimate fan event”, with film showings, exclusive merch, meet and greets with the Life in the Dreamhouse cast, and other pop-ups and events.

It backed itself as offering “unforgettable experiences”. The website said: “Join us for three days of glam, nostalgia, and dream-big energy made for Barbie fans of every generation.”

However now, people who went are speaking out about what the experience was really like. The event was held at the Broward County Convention Center, and had varying ticket options available. A Pink Pass cost around $250, and a Dream Pass over $400. All the passes included additional fees.

Barbie Dream Fest

via Reddit

‘#BarbieNightmareFest’

“Barbie Dream Fest….. more like Barbie Fyre Fest,” one Reddit user said, sharing photos they took from the event. “This was branded as an event where you’d get to interact with a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse, participate in a disco themed roller rink experience, and have access to an amazing marketplace. That is… not what it was. Our ‘swag bag’ was a hand sanitiser.”

Another added: “What if I just find the nearest cliff? #BarbieNightmareFest.”

Barbie Dream Fest

via Reddit

The experience was certainly unforgettable, but not in the way we were expecting’

A further attendee, named Tara, spoke to BuzzFeed about her time there. She detailed how she had travelled over four hours to the event, and met with a friend who had travelled all the way from Tokyo.

“The experience was certainly unforgettable, but not in the way we were expecting,” Tara claimed. “The first disappointment was the ‘exclusive swag bag’ we were supposed to receive. This turned out to be a single Barbie-themed hand sanitiser which is currently available at your local Dollar Tree.

“Attendees who paid for the ‘Dream Pass,’ the tier above mine, paid around $400 and received a hairbrush in addition to the hand sanitiser. Some of us were told the real swag bags were lost or late, while others were told what we received was it.

“The roller rink was probably the most shocking, as it was advertised with the wording ‘Lace up and glide under the neon lights at a retro inspired rink.’ The ‘rink’ was a small barricaded area with no lights or music to be found. On day two, the structure for a metal tent was added above the rink with a tiny disco ball.” 

via Reddit

Tara claimed there were multiple additional fees, including a ‘Collector’s Corner,’ which was advertised as an opportunity to view curated displays from collectors. She claimed she soon realised this was actually an event, that was charging an additional $500 for attendees. 

The food was also not up to much. “In the main warehouse area were two food booths, one serving candied nuts and the other serving egg/cheese/meat pastries out of a plastic container — not under a heat lamp or refrigerated,” Tara claimed. She said lots of the food stands sold out early on, and had limited options available for anyone with specific dietary requirements. 

Barbie Dream Fest

via Reddit

People seem to be getting refunds

In a Reddit thread, one person who visited the event shared a screenshot of an email thread appearing to be between themself and event organisers. In the message, the user had complained and the event company replied: “Barbie Dream Fest was created as an intimate fan convention designed to foster meaningful connection, inspiration and closer access to Barbie and her world.”

The person appears to have been offered a refund for two thirds of the purchased ticket price. The email was signed off Mischief Management, who ran the event.

The Tab has reached out to Barbie Dream Fest and Mischief Management for comment, but upon publication was yet to receive a reply.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Reddit.

More on: Film US Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Cardiff’s Halloween Festival flopped so hard it’s been branded the new Willy Wonka event

Guys, this student wrote his dissertation on gender stereotypes in Barbie and bagged a first

Fantasy BookTok ball disaster

‘Fyre Fest of BookTok’: Organiser apologises after book ball turns into absolute disaster

Latest

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Actor who plays Arthur speaks out about not being included in Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem very happy about it

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Actor who plays Arthur speaks out about not being included in Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem very happy about it