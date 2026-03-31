What we know about Scott Mills’ past police investigation in 2018, as BBC confirms his exit

‘Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC’

6 hours ago

Scott Mills was questioned by police in 2018 as part of an investigation into historical allegations of sexual offences involving a teenage boy, who police say was under 16. The investigation was later closed with no charges brought.

The Metropolitan Police said it began inquiries in December 2016 following a referral from another force. The allegations were reported to have taken place between 1997 and 2000.

A spokesperson told the BBC: “In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. These were reported to have taken place between 1997 and 2000.

“As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his 40s at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018.

“A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019.”

No charges were brought in relation to the investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Mills (@realscottmills)

The details have resurfaced after it was confirmed that Mills is no longer working with the BBC. The broadcaster announced on Monday that his contract had ended, but did not provide further information about the circumstances.

A BBC spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

It is important to note that the BBC has not indicated any connection between Mills’ departure and the earlier police investigation.

Mills’ final show aired on Tuesday, ending with him saying: “Back tomorrow.” The following day, Gary Daviesopened the programme by telling listeners he was “in for Scott Mills”.

Reports, first published by the Daily Mirror, suggested the broadcaster’s exit may relate to a separate historic matter. However, no further details have been confirmed.

Mills, 53, had worked at the BBC for more than 25 years and began hosting the Radio 2 breakfast show in January 2025, taking over from Zoe Ball.

The Tab has contacted Mills’ representatives for comment.

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