The Tab
Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

‘My wife is the love of my life’

Suchismita Ghosh | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has responded after his wife, Rama Duwaji, faced backlash over alleged offensive past social media posts.

The city’s historic Gen Z First Lady was actually welcomed with loads of support at first. But just a few months after her husband officially became mayor, people online claimed to have found an old X account allegedly linked to Duwaji. It appeared to include offensive posts from when she was a teenager in 2013.

Screenshots have been widely shared, though they remain unverified. The account believed to be linked to her has since been deleted. Duwaji has not publicly responded.

The situation had already been building before that. Reports had claimed she liked Instagram posts in the days after the October 7, 2023 attacks. Some people also alleged that the posts appeared to support Palestinian resistance.

Attention also turned to her illustration work linked to Palestinian writer Susan Abulhawa, whose controversial past comments have been widely circulated. According to Al Jazeera, Mamdani said his wife had been commissioned by a third party. And she had “never engaged with or met with” Abulhawa.

Zohran Mamdani has finally responded to the claims

Speaking at a press conference, Mamdani said his wife should be seen as separate from his role as mayor. “My wife is the love of my life. And she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,” he said.

“I, however, was elected to represent all 8.5 million people in this city. And I believe that it’s my responsibility because of that role to answer questions about my thoughts and my politics, and my stances.”

He also addressed the comments linked to Abulhawa. Mamdani said, “And we stand in our administration, and I can tell you, our administration, which is separate from the first lady, she doesn’t have a role within it, is against bigotry of all forms … unflinchingly.”

He added, “I think that that rhetoric is patently unacceptable. I think it’s reprehensible.”

The Tab has reached out to Rama Duwaji for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

More on: News Social Media US Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Zohran Mamdani’s wife deletes X account after ‘vile’ racist and homophobic tweets go viral

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Latest
Stella and Bec in the very first episode of MAFS Australia 2026 (Image via Channel 4)

A detailed timeline of when MAFS Australia 2026 was filmed, to help you understand the mess

Claudia Cox

Woah, some couples really don’t last for long

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Stella and Bec in the very first episode of MAFS Australia 2026 (Image via Channel 4)

A detailed timeline of when MAFS Australia 2026 was filmed, to help you understand the mess

Claudia Cox

Woah, some couples really don’t last for long

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out