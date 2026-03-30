Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has responded after his wife, Rama Duwaji, faced backlash over alleged offensive past social media posts.

The city’s historic Gen Z First Lady was actually welcomed with loads of support at first. But just a few months after her husband officially became mayor, people online claimed to have found an old X account allegedly linked to Duwaji. It appeared to include offensive posts from when she was a teenager in 2013.

Screenshots have been widely shared, though they remain unverified. The account believed to be linked to her has since been deleted. Duwaji has not publicly responded.

Hey @NYCMayor — what does your wife mean by "fgts" here? pic.twitter.com/3CBuMLgAZk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 19, 2026

The situation had already been building before that. Reports had claimed she liked Instagram posts in the days after the October 7, 2023 attacks. Some people also alleged that the posts appeared to support Palestinian resistance.

Attention also turned to her illustration work linked to Palestinian writer Susan Abulhawa, whose controversial past comments have been widely circulated. According to Al Jazeera, Mamdani said his wife had been commissioned by a third party. And she had “never engaged with or met with” Abulhawa.

Zohran Mamdani has finally responded to the claims

Speaking at a press conference, Mamdani said his wife should be seen as separate from his role as mayor. “My wife is the love of my life. And she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,” he said.

“I, however, was elected to represent all 8.5 million people in this city. And I believe that it’s my responsibility because of that role to answer questions about my thoughts and my politics, and my stances.”

He also addressed the comments linked to Abulhawa. Mamdani said, “And we stand in our administration, and I can tell you, our administration, which is separate from the first lady, she doesn’t have a role within it, is against bigotry of all forms … unflinchingly.”

He added, “I think that that rhetoric is patently unacceptable. I think it’s reprehensible.”

The Tab has reached out to Rama Duwaji for comment.

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