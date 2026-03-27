Zohran Mamdani’s wife deletes X account after ‘vile’ racist and homophobic tweets go viral

4 hours ago

Zohran Mamdani’s wife, artist Rama Duwaji, has seemingly deleted her X account after bigoted tweets and Tumblr posts resurfaced.

As the First Lady of New York City, Rama Duwaji was everywhere after Zohran Mamdani’s succesful mayoral campaign. The 28-year-old illustrator quickly gained thousands of followers for her super cool style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

Our first Gen Z First Lady was immediately welcomed with open arms. But just a couple months after her husband has officially become the mayor of New York, people have found a Twitter account allegedly associated with Rama which used some extremely offensive language in 2013

“Talking gangsta with my genius,” said one person, tagging Rama’s alleged account.

“Helllll yeah, ni***. Super duper genius, excuse you,” the account allegedly associated with Rama replied.

Hey @NYCMayor — what does your wife mean by "fgts" here? pic.twitter.com/3CBuMLgAZk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 19, 2026

In another tweet from 2013, when Rama was 15, the account shared a screenshot of multiple new Instagram followers.

“Whyyyyy are all these f****** following meeee,” the account said.

In a follow up tweet, Rama allegedly said: “I think it was the gay ass people on Instagram that finally motivated me to get off the internet.”

Screenshots sharing these tweets and a New York Post article claiming to verify they belong to Rama have gained millions of vires. The alleged account is now deleted, and Rama hasn’t responded to any of the criticism.

unpopular opinion: rama duwaji should address why she was saying n***a and f****t as a teenager. racism and homophobia doesn't suddenly become real when someone turns 18 and i need white leftists to genuinely shut the fuck up trying to justify everything — ً (@chernobyldenier) March 21, 2026

When asked about his wife in a press conference last week, Zohran emphasised her choice to stay private and separate from his mayoral duties.

“My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,” he said.

“I, however, was elected to represent all 8.5 million people in the city. And I believe that it’s my responsibility because of that role to answer questions about my thoughts and my politics, and my stances.”

The Tab has reached out to Rama Duwaji for comment.

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