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Zohran Mamdani’s wife deletes X account after ‘vile’ racist and homophobic tweets go viral

‘I didn’t expect this from her’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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Zohran Mamdani’s wife, artist Rama Duwaji, has seemingly deleted her X account after bigoted tweets and Tumblr posts resurfaced.

As the First Lady of New York City, Rama Duwaji was everywhere after Zohran Mamdani’s succesful mayoral campaign. The 28-year-old illustrator quickly gained thousands of followers for her super cool style.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

Our first Gen Z First Lady was immediately welcomed with open arms. But just a couple months after her husband has officially become the mayor of New York, people have  found a Twitter account allegedly associated with Rama which used some  extremely offensive language in 2013

“Talking gangsta with my genius,” said one person, tagging Rama’s alleged account.

“Helllll yeah, ni***. Super duper genius, excuse you,” the account allegedly associated with Rama replied.

In another tweet from 2013, when Rama was 15, the account shared a screenshot of multiple new Instagram followers.

“Whyyyyy are all these f****** following meeee,” the account said.

In a follow up tweet, Rama allegedly said: “I think it was the gay ass people on Instagram that finally motivated me to get off the internet.”

Screenshots sharing these tweets and a New York Post article  claiming to verify they belong to Rama have gained millions of vires. The alleged account is now deleted, and Rama hasn’t responded to any of the criticism.

When asked about his wife in a press conference last week, Zohran emphasised her choice to stay private and separate from his mayoral duties.

“My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,” he said.

“I, however, was elected to represent all 8.5 million people in the city. And I believe that it’s my responsibility because of that role to answer questions about my thoughts and my politics, and my stances.”

The Tab has reached out to Rama Duwaji for comment.

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More on: Social Media US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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