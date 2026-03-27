After ditching model girlfriend for huge male singer, here are OnlyFans model Max’s spiciest pics

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For almost three years, rumours have swirled about Ricky Martin and OnlyFans model Max Barz. Max was reportedly the reason for the singer’s split from Jwan Yosef in 2023.

The situation grew more scandalous earlier this year when Max’s ex, former Miss Universe Kelly Reales, went on a reality TV show. There, she detailed the breakup and how she found out about Ricky Martin. She didn’t believe the rumours at first, but after spying some eerily familiar flip-flops in one of Ricky’s Instagram pics, she set her plan in motion. She simply asked Max to borrow them.

“When he gave them to me, they were the same flip-flops as in the photo, and that’s when I realised it was all real,” she claimed.

Neither Ricky Martin nor Max has addressed their alleged relationship, but after seeing Max in all his glory, I lowkey get it.

Max Barz seemingly confirmed the rumour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Barz (@max_barz)

After it all kicked off, and Kelly broke up with him, Max seemed to confirm the rumours by posting a selfie alongside Ricky Martin in Thailand. The pic was posted in 2024, but people are still commenting on it to this day.

“So he’s the gay boyfriend of the Miss Universe girl?” one person questioned.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t see any flip-flops,” another joked.

He is absolutely jacked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Barz (@max_barz)

This doesn’t really need explaining. Just look at the picture.

But he was a lot leaner a few years ago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Barz (@max_barz)

Back in 2021, Max was considerably leaner than he is today. He’s also missing some tattoos, so he’s undergone quite the transformation in just a few years. Twink death is very real.

He owns an underwear brand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Barz (@max_barz)

When he’s not slinging his manhood on the internet, Max has an underwear brand called Barz Wear. As you can imagine, it’s lots of muscular men in very tight underwear. God is good.

They’re popular with other OF creators, including the Czech gay twins.

He’s particularly gifted, according to Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Barz (@max_barz)

Considering most of his Instagram pictures are of him in underwear, you don’t really need this pointing out. The man is gifted in the downstairs department, or as one person on Twitter put it: “I understand Ricky Martin.”

His Twitter is obviously much filthier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Barz (@max_barz)

Instagram’s content policies are not as strict as they used to be, but over on Twitter, everything (and I mean everything) is on show.

“Wow… extremely huge,” one person wrote, as another said, “I want to try this.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram/Max Barz