‘I held the camera’: This man’s WILD thoughts on his boyfriend doing OnlyFans with twin brother

The boyfriend gets jealous of the twin, and vice versa

3 hours ago

Relationships go through their fair share of peaks and troughs, but I can’t say that filming your boyfriend making OnlyFans content with this twin brother is a widespread hurdle.

The Czechgaytwins are the guys to beat in the twin OnlyFans space, which is actually a lot more saturated than you might think. They make gay content, most of the time together, whilst keeping with the laws of whichever country they are in. Earlier, this said that incestual relations are legal in some parts of mainland Europe, where they’ve lived.

For the last few years, Jake (not his real name) has been dating a hunky general practitioner from Denmark. He’s completely chill with the entire concept and has even held the camera before.

Jake does OnlyFans with his twin brother, and his boyfriend is totally chill

In an interview with Love Don’t Judge, Jake and his boyfriend, Doctor Kasper, talked about their relationship and how OnlyFans factors in.

“I didn’t want to tell him immediately,” Jake admitted. “But, on our second date, he crossed with my twin brother in my apartment. Maybe he [brother] was jealous, and he told him, ‘Oh yeah, we do adult content.’ I was so scared. I thought that might be over for our dating.”

Kaspar said he wasn’t put off by the sudden revelation, mostly because he’d already gotten to know Jake outside of his x-rated day job.

“Your job is just your job, your job doesn’t define you,” he said.

Here’s where things got a little stranger, because Jake said he noticed that his boyfriend was getting a little jealous.

“They have a collaboration, and there was nobody else around to hold the camera,” Kasper admitted. “I got the job and had to hold the camera for their collaboration. So there, I see my boyfriend, his twin brother, and this good-looking guy touching and kissing each other.”

So yeah, let’s just pretend that the brother AND the boyfriend getting jealous of one another is totally normal.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Love Don’t Judge/Czechgaytwins