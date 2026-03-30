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Actor who plays Arthur speaks out about not being included in Peaky Blinders film

He doesn’t seem very happy about it

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The new Peaky Blinders film The Immortal Man isn’t the same without Arthur Shelby, and here’s what the actor who plays him, Paul Anderson, had to say about his absence.

Rumours have been circling the internet that Anderson’s character was written out of the film after he was fined for possession of drugs, but in a new interview, the show’s creator Steven Knight confirmed it was always the plan to kill Arthur off. In The Immortal Man, we devastatingly find out that Arthur was killed by his own brother, Tommy.

So, what does the actor actually think about not being in the film? Well, he doesn’t exactly seem very happy about it, but there’s nothing he could do. Speaking to LadBible about his character being killed off before the film was released, he said: “Well, what can you do, eh? It is how it is. I thought I’d just leave them to it.”

However, he admitted that the Arthur dying storyline does work well. “I think it’s [the storyline] great. I mean, it’s such a powerful thing to do. It’s something you don’t see on TV. Everyone thought, well, everyone knows Arthur’s gonna die.”

Credit: BBC

Anderson was “slightly apprehensive” about the film because he didn’t think it was necessary to turn such a famous and well-loved TV show into a movie, but he thinks the film is “amazing” nonetheless. “We made a good show, we ain’t made enough seasons – I think we should’ve just done a couple more seasons. I don’t see a reason to do a film, to be honest,” he said.

“The funny thing about acting, it doesn’t matter what we think of it, or what I think about it – or anyone for that matter. It’s about what the fans think and if they don’t like it, we’re at the mercy of them.”

He was actually quite “surprised” that people loved his character, because Arthur was “nasty” and “not very nice to people” in the BBC series, but hopes Arthur’s memory will live on in the new Peaky Blinders spin-offs.

“They plan to do another two seasons, but I don’t know if he [the creator] wants to do it with a younger generation or a new team of Peaky Blinders,” Anderson added. “What I mean by that is, Tommy will still be there, and my memory will still be in it.”

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Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Film Netflix Peaky Blinders
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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