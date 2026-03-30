The Tab
Peaky Blinders movie Duke Shelby recast

Peaky Blinders creator reveals real reason Duke Shelby was recast for The Immortal Man

He is now played by Barry Keoghan

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Duke Shelby’s actor in Peaky Blinders has been recast for the new movie, and now creator Steven Knight has actually explained the real reason why.

So, if you watched the final series, you’ll remember Duke Shelby, Tommy’s long-lost son, was played by Conrad Khan. By the end of season six, he’d properly stepped into the Peaky Blinders world and looked set to have a big future.

But in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Duke is now played by Barry Keoghan instead.

So, why was Duke Shelby recast?

Peaky Blinders movie Duke Shelby recast

via BBC

Speaking about the decision, Steven Knight explained that the story moves forward quite a bit, and that naturally changed what they needed from the character.

He told Digital Spy, “The time jump dictated who we were looking for.”

Knight also made it clear that once they saw Barry Keoghan in the role, it just clicked. He added, “But equally, it’s one of those castings that the minute the first rushes you look at, you realise it couldn’t have been anybody else.”

Knight went on to say, “It could only have been him because every box is ticked, plus new boxes that he creates are ticked.”

The dynamic with Tommy is a big deal

Peaky Blinders movie Duke Shelby recast

via Netflix

One of the most interesting bits is how Duke now interacts with Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy. Knight highlighted just how powerful their scenes are together, even when not much is being said.

He explained, “To see Barry and Cillian either side of a bar drinking whiskey and looking at each other and not even saying anything is just magnificent.”

So their chemistry is a huge part of why this recasting works. With Tommy in self-imposed exile, Duke is now leading the Peaky Blinders, which is a massive shift from where we last saw him.

And because of that, the recast actually makes sense. It’s less about replacing the old actor and more about evolving the character for where the story’s gone.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Barry Keoghan Cillian Murphy Film Netflix Peaky Blinders
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

peaky blinders the immortal man film duke shelby

Who is Duke’s mother in the Peaky Blinders film? Tommy Shelby’s many children, explained

Peaky Blinders movie blunder scene

This Arthur Shelby detail in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a blunder that ruins a key scene

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Latest
Stella and Bec in the very first episode of MAFS Australia 2026 (Image via Channel 4)

A detailed timeline of when MAFS Australia 2026 was filmed, to help you understand the mess

Claudia Cox

Woah, some couples really don’t last for long

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Stella and Bec in the very first episode of MAFS Australia 2026 (Image via Channel 4)

A detailed timeline of when MAFS Australia 2026 was filmed, to help you understand the mess

Claudia Cox

Woah, some couples really don’t last for long

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out