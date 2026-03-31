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Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page opens up about the struggles of being hot and famous

‘It was very, very intense’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Regé-Jean Page starred as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in one season of Bridgerton before he ditched the show to pursue other projects. In a new interview, Regé-Jean Page has spoken about his feelings on Bridgerton making him famous.

Esquire asked Regé was asked how he was impacted by Bridgerton and all the hype around him being hot. Regé replied: “It is strange, it’s not normal.”

He’s learned to cope with Bridgerton fans thinking he’s insanely handsome. Regé explained: “How I navigate it is very much about what is useful, what serves me in my job, in being able to deliver what I need to deliver to an audience, and a lot of that is just grounding.

“It does get quite loud on the inside, like it was very, very intense, that combination of conversation, and I think I worked quite consciously to be able to navigate that environment with some normalcy for myself.”

brigderton regé-jean page

Regé-Jean Page as Simon in Bridgerton season one
(Image via Netflix)

He called all the “intensity” about whether he might be cast as the next James Bond “a little unusual”.

Regé-Jean Page also opened up about feeling “very vulnerable” at the 2025 Met Gala. He said: “What no one tells you about the Met Gala is that everyone, almost everyone, is on their own. There’s the most glamorous room, the most exclusive echelon of society, all utterly lost and alone and searching for connection. You’re dressed as well as you’re ever going to be dressed. But you’re also in a very vulnerable place, ready to lean on your co-star immediately.”

Well, I’ll gladly go instead of him next time.

Although Regé-Jean Page was allegedly offered £50,000 per episode if he appeared in Bridgerton season two, he has yet to reprise his role. However, the showrunner Jess Brownell told Variety she wouldn’t recast the character. She said: “We would love to potentially have [the Duke and Daphne] back at some point, but I think, logistically, we want to make sure we bring them back when we have something really meaty for them.”

When asked whether he would consider returning to Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page did not sound enthusiastic.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix.

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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