‘Stop lying’: Marlon from Netflix’s Inside season three reveals how edited show really is

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Inside season three is out, and contestant Marlon has a lot to say about how the series was edited, especially after his viral scandal with Indiyah.

The Sidemen’s game show, Inside, is back with a third season on Netflix. On this reality show, 12 contestants sign up to live together for a week, under 24/7 surveillance. The group start with a massive £1m in prize money and has to try to keep as much as they can, but are tempted by luxuries and essentials that will make their lives way easier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Lundgren Garcia (@marlon3lg)

Marlon, a Swedish streamer, was one of the contestants in season three of Inside. He’s known by many people in the UK as the guy Indiyah was seen kissing at a restaurant in a messy TikTok scandal. Marlon and Indiyah met while filming the series a few months ago. Reacting to episodes of the series on a Twitch stream, Marlon commented on how edited he thinks the show is.

One scene shows Marlon staring at Indiyah as she’s talking, and the two seem to make intense eye contact. When he saw this, Marlon paused.

“Let’s be honest, what is that camera cut, bro?” the 24-year-old said. “Like, what is that camera cut? What are we doing, bro? What are we f*cking doing, Netflix? Stop it.”

He continued: “I know for a fact after that whole incident, I’mma just keep it a buck, they switched up the whole editorial, bro, the whole editorial. Stop lying.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Lundgren Garcia (@marlon3lg)

But Marlon might be a bit confused, as he seemed to hint at something else in another stream. When watching Lydia, another streamer who was on Inside, react to the series, he made an ominous comment.

“I don’t think he did!” Lydia said when asked if she was Marlon flirting with Indiyah.

“I mean, clearly, he must have done something from the press that came out. I just remember him sticking to himself. Maybe I just wasn’t in the right room at the right time. I personally didn’t see him flirting with any of the other girls.”

Marlon responded: “You know nothing.”

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Featured image via Instagram/Netflix