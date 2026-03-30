The Tab

‘Stop lying’: Marlon from Netflix’s Inside season three reveals how edited show really is

He’s called out the producers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Inside season three is out, and contestant Marlon has a lot to say about how the series was edited, especially after his viral scandal with Indiyah.

The Sidemen’s game show, Inside, is back with a third season on Netflix. On this reality show, 12 contestants sign up to live together for a week, under 24/7 surveillance. The group start with a massive £1m in prize money and has to try to keep as much as they can, but are tempted by luxuries and essentials that will make their lives way easier.

Marlon, a Swedish streamer, was one of the contestants in season three of Inside. He’s known by many people in the UK as the guy Indiyah was seen kissing at a restaurant in a messy TikTok scandal. Marlon and Indiyah met while filming the series a few months ago. Reacting to episodes of the series on a Twitch stream, Marlon commented on how edited he thinks the show is.

One scene shows Marlon staring at Indiyah as she’s talking, and the two seem to make intense eye contact. When he saw this, Marlon paused.

“Let’s be honest, what is that camera cut, bro?” the 24-year-old said. “Like, what is that camera cut? What are we doing, bro? What are we f*cking doing, Netflix? Stop it.”

He continued: “I know for a fact after that whole incident, I’mma just keep it a buck, they switched up the whole editorial, bro, the whole editorial. Stop lying.”

But Marlon might be a bit confused, as he seemed to hint at something else in another stream. When watching Lydia, another streamer who was on Inside, react to the series, he made an ominous comment.

“I don’t think he did!” Lydia said when asked if she was Marlon flirting with Indiyah.

“I mean, clearly, he must have done something from the press that came out. I just remember him sticking to himself. Maybe I just wasn’t in the right room at the right time. I personally didn’t see him flirting with any of the other girls.”

Marlon responded: “You know nothing.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Instagram/Netflix

More on: Influencers Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Louis Theroux

Louis Theroux shares candid health battle update since filming Inside the Manosphere

Emily

As Love Is Blind groom gets 15 years for trying to murder his show bride, here’s his apology

Here are the actual ages of the characters in Virgin River, because it’s so baffling

Latest

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Actor who plays Arthur speaks out about not being included in Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem very happy about it

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Actor who plays Arthur speaks out about not being included in Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem very happy about it