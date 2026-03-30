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As Love Is Blind groom gets 15 years for trying to murder his show bride, here’s his apology

He argued it was ‘just a family fight’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Santiago Martínez, from Netflix’s Love Is Blind: Argentina, was sentenced to 15 years last week after being found guilty of attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention.

During the 2024 series of Love Is Blind: Argentina, Santiago was coupled up with Emily Ceco, and they even got married at the end of the show. Though they were planning an actual wedding in the real world, in February 2025, Emily reported Santiago for gender-based violence.

During last week’s proceedings, where Santiago was sentenced to 15 years, it was the first time Emily had seen her ex since she called off their engagement.

“My whole body was shaking. I was terrified. During his statement, he apologised and said he still loved me,” she said, according to Reality Shrine.

“I didn’t respond, but my brother went too far and told him, ‘If you loved her so much, why did you almost kill her? You beat her up – coward.’ I have 15 years of peace ahead. I don’t know what will happen when he gets out, but I hope the justice system continues to protect me. If he tried to kill me when I gave him everything, I can’t imagine what he might do to me or my family after 15 years of anger.”

Santiago Martínez apologised, but denied trying to kill her

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Last year, journalist Federico Bongiorno spoke with people close to Santiago Martínez, alleging that he argued it was “just a family fight.”

Then, in a moment alleged on LAM, an Argentine television program, he reportedly told Emily: “Obviously, I’m not asking you to forget, but I do assure you that those days of fighting, yelling, insults, of getting angry and transforming myself will disappear. And yes, I failed you and made mistakes I never thought possible. My childhood traumas and that shitty upbringing finally surfaced, and I’m willing to work to fix it.”

During the trial, the reality TV groom also posted on Instagram. He apologised to Emily once again, but rejected the notion that he’d tried to kill her.

He claimed: “But that does not mean I take responsibility for trying to kill the woman I loved. All of that was unfounded and created by the media circus around Castillo and company (with an expanded complaint with a false signature that has already been examined, and there is a filed complaint in Ituzaingó).

“That circus is what judged me. Criminal experts said in their reports that the injuries were minor, there was never in any danger of death, and she was always free to do whatever she wanted. I never exercised the manipulation and control they claim—that is a lie, and I know the truth will be proven. Now it’s time to stay silent and wait for justice to judge based on real evidence and not on a narrative.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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