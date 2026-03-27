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Love Is Blind’s Vic addresses controversial Fox interview and reveals real reason he did it

People were really disappointed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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After leaving Love Is Blind, Vic and Christine have been a viewer favourite, but their controversial appearance on Fox News left people confused.

Even though Christine and Vic were rarely on the past season of Love Is Blind, they’re definitely the standout couple from  Ohio. The pair have both earned hundreds of thousands of followers and have given major interviews to major outlets to talk about their love story.

But in one interview, the pair appeared on Fox News, arguably one of America’s most conservative mainstream news channels. This rubbed a lot of Love Is Blind viewers the wrong way. But now, Vic has clarified his political stances and shared the exact reason why he and Christine agreed to go on the channel.

“How does a black ma who votes Democrat end up on Fox News? I think if you divorce that from understanding my faith and my belief, then you won’t get it,” he said in a TikTok video. “The first primary layer to me is that I am a man of God. I’m a man of faith. It is the core to everything about me.”

Vic continued: “It is the core of my passions. To serve the vulnerable and underserved, whether it’s criminal justice reform, educational access, or poverty, and conversations around racism. My track record, personally and professionally, all stems from that.”

“I want to lay that out so you can at least understand that layer of me and know that that comes from my understanding of God’s love.”

@dr.vicstjohn

Dropping this here real quick for those who asked. #faith #politics

♬ original sound – dr.vicstjohn

The university professor then spoke a bit more about who he voted for in past American elections, and why his belief motivated him to go on Fox News.

“In the last election, I voted for Kamala Harris; before that, I voted for Joe Biden. If you want more of an inside scoop, I actually voted for Bernie Sanders,” he admitted.

But he decided to put this aside when considering the Fox interview.

“When Christine and I were invited to go on Fox News, it was a decision that we prayed on. What came from the hat conversation is, it’s bigger than you, it’s bigger than me,” Vic said. “It’s bigger than the pods, it’s bigger than this platform, for us to show and talk about God’s love, and how it shows up in our marriage.”

He concluded: “Even if it was a viewership of folks who are right-leaning, God still comes above all of those political affiliations.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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