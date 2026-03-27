Here are the actual ages of the characters in Virgin River, because it’s so baffling

It’s so hard to work out how old they all are

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Virgin River returned with season seven this month and as always, people are really confused about the characters’ ages. The timeline is baffling, so it’s hard to work out how old they are all supposed to be.

The creator has never actually revealed their exact ages, but you can work it out based on various different conversations they’ve had over the years, and what’s happened in each character’s life.

Here’s a look at their ages in season seven, but the timeline moves very, very slowly. The story has only advanced around one to two years since season one, so the characters haven’t aged very much at all.

Mel – 34 to 37

A fully trained nurse practitioner and midwife, Mel is believed to be in her mid-30s, somewhere between 33 and 36. She had a long marriage before meeting Jack and is having fertility sturggles, so this age range makes sense.

Jack – 40 to 45

As for Jack, he served in the US Marines and now owns a bar, so he’s definitely in his early to mid 40s, between 40 and 45. He has a very established life in Virgin River, and has been known there for a long time.

Brady – 32 to 35

Brady was in the Marines with Jack, but he is clearly younger and obviously had a much lower rank when they were serving together. That puts him in his mid-30s, around 33 to 35.

Hope – 70 to 73

Hope is in her early 70s in Virgin River, between 70 and 73. She’s retired and in the later stages of her life after a long marriage with Doc that has spanned decades.

Doc – 77 to 79

Vernon, better known as Doc, is a little older than Hope. He’s still a practising doctor but struggles with some age-related issues like vision problems, putting him in his late 70s, around 77 to 79.

Lizzie – 18 to 20

When Lizzie was first introduced, she was just finishing school and entering adulthood. Now, she’s had a baby and is in her late teens, aged between 18 and 20.

Preacher – 40 to 45

And finally, Preacher is the same age as Jack. They served in the Marines together at the same level and have a very similar shared history that shows they’re around the same age.

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Featured image credit: Netflix