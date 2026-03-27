Ugh, Netflix just made this pointless update and I can’t lie it really sucks

2 hours ago

Netflix has just made an update, and it really isn’t all that. As you would probably expect, it’s a fairly pointless update, that seemingly just makes things harder for users. Great!

The new update is on the Netflix app, and means it’s more difficult to fast forward or rewind during shows and films. Instead of clicking the back or forward button to go forward or back ten seconds, this button now pauses the screen and brings up a frame selector. Then, if you want to go forward or go back, you have to click the same button again. It used to be one simple click, and now it’s three stages.

This might not feel like a huge thing, but changing things we’re so used to is irritating. The feature has been the same for years, so why are we suddenly changing it? One click to three separate things is a big jump. Plus, people who have had the update have said it’s quite difficult to use.

The update has been spotted by Reddit, and there’s a thread of users sharing their dislike for it. “Did Netflix mess up the app? There are two extra clicks for a simple 10s rewind or fast forward,” someone noted. “Instead of it going back 10s in one click, now it pauses and brings up the frame selector, and then you have to click again. Did they not do any research or usability testing before releasing this?”

They added: “It’s also not smooth at all, it keeps spinning for a while and I have 1gig fiber optic internet. What a big downgrade! Looks like they messed it up big time. Netflix used to set benchmarks for others. And here we are now. I’ve never had a single problem with their app so far, for over a decade of use.”

Can you reverse the Netflix update?

I’m really sorry to end this on a bad note, but no. It doesn’t look as though there’s a way to reverse the update, or fix it. Exhausting!

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