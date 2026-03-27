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A full recap of what happened to Tommy Shelby’s daughter Ruby in Peaky Blinders

She haunts him in the new film The Immortal Man

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man briefly mentions Tommy Shelby’s daughter Ruby, but doesn’t actually explain what happened to her, so here’s a full reminder of how she died.

She’s first seen right at the beginning when Tommy says his daughter’s ghost is haunting him. She then leaves her red scarf on a tree from beyond the grave, and he puts it on a gravestone.

Kaolo tells Tommy, “You can’t save Arthur, you can’t save Ruby, but you can save your son,” and he comes out of exile and returns to the Peaky Blinders for one final time, where he sadly meets his fate.

In season six of Peaky Blinders, Ruby died of consumption, which is the historical name for tuberculosis (TB), a bacterial infection that infects the lungs. However, Tommy believed she was cursed by the same sapphire necklace that killed Grace.

Credit: Netflix

When Grace died, Tommy gave the gemstone to a wise elderly gypsy called Bethany Barwell, who took it to her sister, Evadne. She put it around her daughter Connie’s neck, and the seven-year-old died the following day.

John Shelby’s wife, Esme, told Tommy that Evadne put the same curse on him to lose his daughter when she turned seven. He made a plan to lift the curse, but it was too late. When he got home, Ruby was sadly already dead.

Tommy Shelby’s other children, Duke and Charles, are likely to appear in the new Peaky Blinders spin-off, which will be set around a decade after the film, in the 1950s.

“Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham Blitz,” the creator Steven Knight told Netflix’s Tudum. “The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Netflix Peaky Blinders TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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