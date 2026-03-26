Omg, Tommy Shelby had another son in the Peaky Blinders film and we all missed it

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The new film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man focuses on the relationship between Tommy Shelby and his son Duke (aka Barry Keoghan). But another son of Tommy Shelby did appear in the film… even though you might have missed it.

Charles Shelby is the son of Tommy and his first wife Grace. He first appeared in season three of Peaky Blinders, and was a main character throughout the show. There was an quick explanation in the film for why Charles wasn’t very involved in the plot. Ada asks Tommy whether he kept listening to the radio for news about World War One, as Charles is a soldier fighting in North Africa. Tommy and Charles aren’t in close contact, as at the end of season six Charles chose to live with his step-mother Lizzie instead of Tommy. Lizzie spent less time brooding on street corners, and more time actually looking after the children.

Charles did appear on-screen at the very end of the film. At Tommy’s funeral, Duke leads a procession. A blonde boy in an army uniform walks next to him. The actor Alfie Thomas Bland has confirmed that yes, he is supposed to be portraying Charles Shelby. He’s also listed as Charles Shelby at the end of the credits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfie Thomas Bland (@alfietbland)

You might not have recognised Charles, as he’s played by a new actor. Alfie Thomas Bland replaced Billy Jenkins, who portrayed Charles as an older child in season six. Another actor – Jensen Clarke – played him in seasons four and five. Plus, another actor was cast as Charles when the character was a baby. Wow, no wonder he’s hard to keep track of.

Alfie Thomas Bland is currently a student at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, and he looks so much like his fictitious parents.

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Featured images via Netflix.